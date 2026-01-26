ReInvestWealth Announces Luca, an AI Accounting Assistant Designed to Deliver Financial Clarity for Small Businesses

ReInvestWealth AI Accounting Software Announces Luca

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReInvestWealth announced Luca , an AI-powered accounting assistant designed to help small business owners quickly understand their financial information and get reliable answers without navigating multiple tools or resources.Following an initial rollout to customers, Luca is now available as part of the ReInvestWealth platform. The assistant brings together financial context, guidance, and support into a single experience designed to reduce friction and uncertainty for small business owners.“We built Luca to be more than a traditional financial assistant,” said Behdad Karimi, Co-founder and CEO of ReInvestWealth. “It’s connected directly to your financial data, can search government tax information, and access our support documentation instantly — all to help business owners get answers faster and with more confidence.”Unlike conventional accounting automation tools, Luca is designed to interact directly with users by explaining transactions, clarifying trends, and providing context around financial activity. By connecting real-time financial data with ReInvestWealth’s internal knowledge and support resources, Luca helps ensure users receive faster, more accurate answers when questions arise.Key capabilities of Luca include:- Answering accounting questions using real financial context- Explaining transactions and reports in plain language- Accessing relevant tax and compliance information- Reducing the time and effort required to find accurate answersReInvestWealth’s long-term vision is to eliminate manual bookkeeping for small businesses by using intelligent automation to handle routine financial tasks with accuracy and transparency. The announcement of Luca reflects ReInvestWealth’s continued focus on practical, trust-driven innovation that helps small businesses manage their finances with clarity and confidence.For more information, visit https://www.reinvestwealth.com About ReInvestWealthReInvestWealth is an AI-powered accounting software built to help small business owners manage their finances with clarity and confidence. Founded by a team of CPAs , engineers and financial experts, the platform simplifies bookkeeping through automation, accuracy, and affordability. Designed for self-employed individuals and small businesses, ReInvestWealth helps entrepreneurs save time, reduce errors, and focus on growing their businesses. The company serves customers across Canada and the United States.

