Pickathon Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup in Portland Area

Pickathon 2026 Music Festival Logo -- Meet the Pickathon Frog!

After 26 years of elevating artists like Geese and Billy Strings, the festival returns with a lineup pairing discovery with icons including Steve Earle.

HAPPY VALLEY, OR, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickathon returns to Pendarvis Farm July 30–August 2, 2026, continuing its tradition as the country’s most distinct music festival experience. For its 26th year, the Portland-area festival presents a unique curation strategy: We are honoring the pioneers who built the genres we love while handing the main stages over to the vanguard artists who are reinventing them.The Legends: Architects & PioneersChampioning the widest sonic range in the country, the 2026 bill is anchored by the “Legends,” a tier celebrating musical architects with deep legacies including master songwriter Steve Earle. The history of sound is represented across every border: from the bossa nova royalty of Marcos Valle and the Jamaican roots reggae of Clinton Fearon to the psychedelic cumbia of Bogotá’s Meridian Brothers. We celebrate the pioneers of heavy sound with doom metal legends Acid King and the electronic-folk fusion of Mexican Institute of Sound, alongside indie rock heroes Built to Spill and the folk troubadour herself, Alela Diane. Finally, Pickathon welcomes back its own prodigal son, Shakey Graves, returning as a festival headliner and a modern classic in his own right.A Track Record You Can TrustWhile the legends set the tone, the true headline is discovery. For 26 years, Pickathon has served as the industry’s crystal ball—the stage where fans first encountered The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Tyler Childers, The Marías, Black Pumas, Khruangbin and Big Thief, long before they sold out arenas. In 2026, the audience returns not just for the names they know, but to find the standout bands Pickathon puts on their radar first.The Discovery: Titans of the UndergroundThis year’s roster is designed to be explored like a treasure map. As titans of their specific undergrounds—whether it’s a regional phenomenon or a niche subculture—these acts are the leading indicators of what is next in music.Leading the charge are the “Discovery Artists”—acts currently electrifying major rooms, including the soul-revival giants Thee Altons + Thee Sinseers, the rowdy bluegrass titans The Brothers Comatose and indie-rock stalwarts Widowspeak.Beyond the anchors, the festival places its bets on the wide spectrum of the future. Buzz is building around the vocal soul dynasty The Womack Sisters and the poignant, lo-fi songwriting of Hudson Freeman. The curation shifts gears from the raw, glitch-heavy alternative of mercury to the rising harmonies of Folk Bitch Trio. Pickathon dives deeper with the cinematic jazz-funk of Misha Panfilov (making his U.S. tour debut) and the classic country storytelling of Hannah Juanita. From the hip-hop prowess of SA-Roc to the post-punk cool of Automatic, this section of the lineup proves that the future of music is wide, wild and happening this summer on the farm.Pickathon 2026 LineupLegendsSteve EarleMarcos ValleBuilt to SpillShakey GravesMeridian BrothersAlela DianeAcid KingMexican Institute of SoundClinton FearonDiscovery ArtistsThee Altons + Thee SinseersThe Brothers ComatoseThe Womack SistersWidowspeakHudson FreemanMary HalvorsonFlorryBattle of SantiagoFamily CompanyFolk Bitch TrioSA-RocMisha PanfilovAna Frango ElétricoHannah FrancesBen ChapmanD.K. HarrellThe South Hill ExperimentRumba TumbaFriendshipBoy GoldenHannah JuanitaChanning WilsonDylan EarlHogslop String BandEl KhatBriscoeAutomaticDUGThe OnliesKen PomeroyPrewnmercuryPISSHannah HillMeatbodiesSettingCaitlin CantyTerror CactusJonny’s Day OutCosmic Tones Research TrioBuddy Wynkoop“In an era of increasingly corporate music festivals, Pickathon remains proudly independent and deeply intentional,” said founder Zale Schoenborn. “We don’t book artists because they’re obvious and everywhere. We book them because they’re pointing to what’s next, and over 26 years we’ve built a community that trusts in the Pickathon process.”An Immersive Cultural MetropolisPickathon is as much a marvel in place-making as it is a music festival. Every summer, Pendarvis Farm is transformed by local design teams into a walkable temporary village, with purpose-built stages and gathering spaces woven directly into the surrounding forest. These environments blur the line between artist and audience, from large-scale wooden stage structures to intimate, fern-lined bars and performance pockets. Sustainability is built into the experience, as evidenced in Pickathon’s long-standing zero-waste operations, reusable serviceware and site-wide composting systems.That same integrated approach also shapes the programming. Nearly every artist performs two distinct sets on different stages, while a rotating roster of DJs carries momentum between live performances. Beyond the music, Pickathon’s tightly curated ecosystem includes literary readings, standup comedy, a family-focused neighborhood with music and activities for children, and the Curation series, an intimate, 100-seat farm-to-table dining experience hosted on site. A robust wellness offering, including yoga, massage, showers and dedicated quiet spaces, rounds out a festival experience built for sustained discovery rather than constant consumption. And for 2026, Pickathon’s annual emblem is the frog — joyful, at times a little absurd, and strongest as a chorus of voices, much like the world we’re building together.Comfort by DesignPickathon integrates hospitality directly into the landscape. Every ticket holder enjoys the same high standard of comfort, with free cold water stations, open-air showers, and artist-designed lounging zones tucked into the abundant natural shade of the forest. The festival is designed as a single, unified community where access is open to all, and the best view at every stage belongs to whoever arrives first.Tickets & Media AssetsPickathon 2026 takes place July 30–August 2 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon. Early bird tickets are on sale now, with flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options available at checkout.For more information and to purchase Pickathon tickets, visit www.pickathon.com . As always, Kids 12 and under attend for free, and teens 13-17 enjoy half-price admission for the weekend.

