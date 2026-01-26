Vincitù chooses Hub Affiliations: exclusive agreement for the management of the entire affiliate network

Hub Affiliations-Vincitù EGR Italy Awards 2025 EGR Italy Awards

NAPOLI, ITALY, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations announces the signing of an agreement for the exclusive management of Vincitù ’s entire affiliate network, one of the most solid and recognisable brands in the Italian online gaming landscape. The agreement represents a major strategic step for both companies and further consolidates Hub Affiliations’ role as a reference partner for operators focused on sustainable growth, performance, and full regulatory compliance.Vincitù, a solid brand choosing a long-term visionOver the years, Vincitù has established itself as an authoritative player in the regulated Italian market, standing out for its reliability, commitment to responsible gaming, and ability to build a transparent relationship with its users.The decision to exclusively entrust the management and development of its affiliate network to Hub Affiliations stems from the desire to take a further step forward, structuring a growth model based on vertical expertise, process control, and the enhancement of the editorial ecosystem.Under the agreement, Hub Affiliations will act as exclusive master partner, handling the organisation, development, and full management of the affiliate programme, from partner selection and commission model definition to reporting and operational support.Why Vincitù chose Hub AffiliationsAt the core of the agreement lies a clear alignment of vision: both companies share the goal of promoting an advanced, responsible affiliate model oriented toward long-term value.“We chose Hub Affiliations because we were looking for a partner capable of supporting us during a phase of structured growth, while maintaining full control over our brand and the values it represents,” said Gianmarco Saviano, CEO of Vincitù.“Exclusive management of the affiliate network allows us to make a significant qualitative leap, relying on a group that deeply understands the market, its rules, and its responsibilities. It is a strategic choice with a long-term perspective".Hub Affiliations brings with it consolidated experience in digital performance marketing applied to iGaming, in-depth knowledge of the Italian regulatory environment, and an editorial and affiliate network structured according to high standards of quality and compliance.A strategic operation for the Hub Affiliations ecosystemFor Hub Affiliations, Vincitù’s exclusive entry represents one of the most significant operations in the group’s growth journey.“This agreement represents much more than an operational partnership: it is the recognition of an affiliate model that combines strategic vision, process control, and responsibility toward the market”, commented Francesco Maddalena , CEO of Hub Affiliations.“Vincitù is a solid and mature brand that has chosen to exclusively entrust the management of its network to a partner capable of governing the entire affiliate value chain. Our goal is to build long-term value through an ecosystem founded on quality, compliance, and sustainable performance".The operation further strengthens the ecosystem developed by Hub Affiliations in recent years, based on technology, certified processes, editorial expertise, and an industrial vision focused on market sustainability.A partnership oriented toward the futureThe agreement between Hub Affiliations and Vincitù is not a simple operational collaboration, but a strategic partnership designed to last, built on mutual trust, shared objectives, and a clear industrial vision.An understanding that confirms how affiliate marketing, when managed with expertise and responsibility, can represent one of the strongest assets for the growth of digital gaming in Italy, contributing to the development of an increasingly mature, transparent, and regulated market.Become a Partner of Hub AffiliationsThe agreement with Vincitù further strengthens the Hub Affiliations ecosystem, which today represents a key reference point for affiliates, publishers, and content creators operating in the iGaming sector with a focus on quality, performance, and responsibility.Those interested in joining the Hub Affiliations network can apply as affiliates through the official platform, gaining access to exclusive programmes, dedicated support, and a structured, transparent affiliate model.👉 Find out how to become an affiliate:

