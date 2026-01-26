Sendoso Redefines B2B Engagement Through Thoughtful Gifting on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Sendoso Interview on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic Abhay Rajaram, Co-CEO of Sendoso on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Abhay Rajaram, Co-CEO of Sendoso, shares how human-first gifting and SmartSuite AI are transforming B2B relationships on Fox Business, Feb 1 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sendoso is redefining how businesses connect in an increasingly digital world. Their focus on thoughtful, human-centered engagement makes their approach both innovative and impactful.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sendoso , the leading gifting and direct mail platform for B2B companies , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment, titled “Redefining B2B Engagement Through Thoughtful Gifting,” spotlights how Sendoso is helping businesses cut through digital noise and create meaningful, human connections at scale. The segment airs on Fox Business Network.During the in-studio interview, Abhay Rajaram, Co-CEO of Sendoso, shares how the company is reshaping modern business communication by combining personalization, creativity, and measurable impact across marketing, sales, customer success, and HR teams.Founded in 2016, Sendoso was created to address a growing challenge in B2B engagement: digital fatigue. As inboxes became overcrowded and traditional outreach lost effectiveness, Sendoso emerged with a bold mission—to make every interaction count by bringing back the human element of business. The platform enables teams to send thoughtful gifts, branded direct mail, and curated experiences that foster trust, spark conversations, and accelerate revenue.Today, Sendoso is the only fully integrated B2B gifting and direct mail platform, trusted by leading companies such as Gong and Ocrolus. Customers using Sendoso have reported results including three times more meetings booked and 200%+ campaign ROI, demonstrating the power of personalized engagement when done right.A key focus of the segment is SmartSuite AI, Sendoso’s industry-first AI-powered solution that recommends the right gift, at the right moment, with no manual effort. By analyzing intent signals, audience data, and engagement patterns, SmartSuite AI enables businesses to personalize at scale—turning gifting into a strategic growth lever rather than a one-off tactic.Sendoso’s warm, human-first brand personality is woven throughout its platform and customer experience. Guided by its tagline, “Gifting made easy. Connections made real.”, the company empowers revenue teams to move beyond outdated, digital-only playbooks and deliver memorable experiences that resonate long after the gift is received.“Sendoso is redefining how businesses connect in an increasingly digital world,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their focus on thoughtful, human-centered engagement—paired with measurable outcomes—makes their approach both innovative and impactful.”“We’re excited to feature Sendoso on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their platform exemplifies how technology can enhance—not replace—human connection, and their use of AI to drive personalization at scale is truly shaping the future of B2B engagement.”Viewers can tune in to Inside Business Today on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to gain insight into how Sendoso supports diverse use cases—from demand generation and account-based marketing to customer retention, employee gifting, and recruiting—while helping businesses stand out, build trust, and drive growth.To learn more about Sendoso and explore its gifting and direct mail solutions, visit www.sendoso.com About SendosoFounded in 2016, Sendoso is the leading gifting and direct mail platform that helps businesses create more human connections with prospects, customers, employees, and partners. Through personalized gifting, branded direct mail, global fulfillment, and AI-powered recommendations with SmartSuite AI, Sendoso enables marketing, sales, customer success, and HR teams to drive engagement, build trust, and deliver measurable business impact. Learn more at http://www.sendoso.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.