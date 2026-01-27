Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,671 in the last 365 days.

Retired Air Force Chief and Wealth Philosopher John ‘Jay’ Snead Releases Book on Financial Miseducation

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America (Book 1)

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America (Instructor Guide)

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America (Instructor Guide)

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America (Companion Workbook)

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America (Companion Workbook)

As Black History Month begins, a new book reframes generational wealth as a civil-rights issue and breaks financial miseducation at its roots.

A century after Carter G. Woodson warned us about miseducation, we’re still paying the price — now with interest.”
— John "Jay" Snead
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John “Jay” Snead, a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, wealth educator, and founder of the Wealth Builders Mastermind Group, today announced the release of his new book, The Financial Mis-Education of Black America, a bold examination of how financial illiteracy is not accidental—but systemic.

Inspired by Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s 1933 classic The Mis-Education of the Negro, Snead’s work reframes modern financial struggles through a historical and structural lens, using the Black American experience as a case study to reveal broader truths about wealth, ownership, and economic dependency in the United States.

“A century after Carter G. Woodson warned us about miseducation, we’re still paying the price — now with interest,” said Snead.

Unlike traditional personal finance books that focus narrowly on budgeting or credit repair, The Financial Mis-Education of Black America challenges readers to rethink how economic systems shape behavior, opportunity, and long-term outcomes. Snead argues that many Americans are taught how to earn and spend money—but not how to own, invest, or build generational wealth.

The book is the cornerstone of a larger educational trilogy that includes an Instructor Guide for community leaders and a Companion Workbook designed to help readers translate insight into action. Together, the materials are positioned as a scalable curriculum for churches, universities, veteran organizations, and community groups.

“Financial illiteracy isn’t accidental,” Snead added. “It’s the most effective form of control nobody talks about. Once people understand the system, they can finally start to beat it.”

Drawing on more than two decades of senior leadership experience—from the Pentagon to corporate America—Snead blends historical analysis with practical wealth-building strategies focused on disciplined investing, entrepreneurship, and long-term ownership.

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America is available now on Amazon.

For media inquiries, interviews, speaking engagements, or bulk orders, visit the author’s official website.

John "Jay" Snead
Wealth Builders Mastermind Group
+1 855-451-0244
info@wbmmg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retired Air Force Chief and Wealth Philosopher John ‘Jay’ Snead Releases Book on Financial Miseducation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.