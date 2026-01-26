Health Connect America Announces Expansion into Ohio with New Office in Dublin

This reflects our continued commitment to making evidence-based behavioral health services accessible to families across the Southeast and now the Midwest.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Connect America is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in the state of Ohio, located in Dublin. This expansion reflects the organization’s continued commitment to making high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health services accessible to families across the Southeast and now the Midwest.“Our expansion into Ohio represents an important step in ensuring that families have greater access to evidence-based and family-centered care,” said Vicki Prokopchak, Vice President of Operations at Health Connect America. “We are committed to working alongside local communities to provide the highest level of support to children, parents, and caregivers as they navigate challenges and build stronger futures together.”The Dublin office will offer diagnostic assessments, family therapy, and Family Centered Treatment(FCT), an evidence-based and nationally recognized model developed by the Family Centered Treatment Foundation. FCT is a trauma-informed, home-based approach designed to stabilize families in crisis, prevent out-of-home placements, and promote successful reunification when separation has occurred. The model emphasizes attachment, resiliency, and sustainable solutions, with practitioners maintaining small caseloads and 24-hour staff availability to ensure families receive individualized support.“Opening our first office in Ohio is an important milestone for Health Connect America,” said Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America. “Families in Dublin and the surrounding region will now have expanded access to services that are proven to strengthen family systems, improve outcomes for children, and promote long-term stability. We are honored to build upon the resources already available in this community and to partner with families in their journey toward growth and healing.”The address of the new office location will be: 5080-C Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017

