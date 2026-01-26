Announcing the Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival: A Unique Opportunity for Talented Singers in the Heart of Austria

Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival program for Singers and Pianists who attend the program and for the Audience Liederabend Konzert-Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival with Boris Martinovich,Diana Elizabeth,Junghyun Lee,Karin Hofer and participants of the VOA Program Opera Gala-Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival 2026

The Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival is set to captivate classical music enthusiasts from April 13th to 19th, 2026.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival is set to captivate classical music enthusiasts from April 13th to 19th, 2026. This festival, hosted in the historic and culturally rich city of Vienna, will feature legendary American bass-baritone Boris Martinovich, known for his extraordinary performances at the Vienna State Opera and Musikverein, alongside celebrated author, mezzo-soprano and voice teacher Diana Elizabeth Martinovich.

The Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival aims to provide unprecedented support and opportunities for opera singers and classical music talent, regardless of age. Through a dynamic program, the festival will emphasize training, performance, and career development, ensuring that aspiring artists receive the mentorship and guidance they need to flourish.

Festival highlights include:

Liederabend Concert: An enchanting evening featuring Boris Martinovich, Diana Elizabeth Martinovich, Junghyun Lee, and Karin Hofer, alongside selected singers and pianists actively participating in the program.



Opera Gala Concert: Experience a grand celebration of operatic talent with Boris Martinovich, Diana Elizabeth, Junghyun Lee on piano, and participants from the 2026 program showcasing their skills on a prestigious stage.



In addition to these remarkable performances, the festival will offer an array of enriching activities, including:

Masterclasses: Tailored sessions for opera singers and classical music performers, providing insight and expert feedback to help refine their craft.



Career Coaching and Audition Preparation: Participants will benefit from career coaching sessions led by Diana Elizabeth, emphasizing strategies for success in the competitive world of opera.



Yoga for Singers and Pianists: Led by yoga coach and singer Stephanie Smith, these sessions will focus on the physical and mental well-being of performers.



The festival will also feature the promotion and signing of two groundbreaking books authored by Boris Martinovich and Diana Elizabeth: The Art of Bel Canto: Where Science and Spirit Meet and From Audition to Encore: Career Coaching for Opera Singers.

About the Artists

Boris Martinovich has been a prominent figure in the operatic landscape since his debut at Avery Fischer Hall while studying at the Juilliard School of Music. His illustrious career includes performances at leading opera houses across the globe, including the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, and at prestigious venues in Europe. His expertise and insight are invaluable to the next generation of artists.

Diana Elizabeth Martinovich is not only an acclaimed classical singer but also a successful voice teacher and motivational author. With two master’s degrees and significant experience in project management and coaching, she is dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the classical music community.

Applications for aspiring singers and pianists-accompanists are open until March 30th, 2026. All interested candidates are encouraged to submit their video and CV to info@boris-martinovich.org.

Tickets for the Liederabend Concert and the Opera Gala are currently on sale and can be purchased via the festival's official webpage: https://www.boris-martinovich.org/vienna-festival.

Join us in celebrating the beauty of opera and the art of song in one of the world's most iconic cities!

Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival Promo video

