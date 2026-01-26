Influential Women Profiles Cheryl Texeira, Certified Profit Acceleration Coach & Founder of Cheryl Texeira Consulting

GARDNERVILLE, NV, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Service-Based Business Owners Grow Revenue Without Extra Ad Spend, Hustle, or BurnoutCheryl Texeira, a Certified Profit Acceleration Business Coach and founder of Cheryl Texeira Consulting, is transforming the way service-based business owners approach growth and profitability. Drawing on decades of experience in project management, systems optimization, and strategic business development, Cheryl helps six- and seven-figure entrepreneurs identify hidden profit and implement strategies that drive consistent, compounding revenue growth—without increasing ad spend, overextending themselves, or risking burnout. Leveraging the proprietary Profit Acceleration System™, she provides data-driven insight into where revenue is being left on the table and equips clients to make smart, actionable changes that produce exponential results.Before establishing her consulting practice, Cheryl built a 25-year career as an IT professional with the State of Nevada, honing her analytical, operational, and problem-solving skills. Today, she applies the same precision to helping business owners streamline operations, increase conversion rates, and reclaim their time. Through frameworks such as The S.O.O. Advantage and tools including the Profit Acceleration Software™, Cheryl guides clients in refining their market positioning, strengthening offers, and maximizing lifetime client value. Her coaching is grounded in clarity, confidence, and control—the three pillars that enable business leaders to scale efficiently while maintaining both freedom and profitability.A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Cheryl is also a licensed distributor of the Profit Acceleration System™ through Ghost Light Business Consulting, equipping business professionals to launch their own high-profit coaching practices using this proven methodology. Known for her direct yet supportive coaching style, she has helped clients double their revenue, increase profitability, and step back from day-to-day operations while their businesses continue to grow.Cheryl attributes her success to grit, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to hard work. “Scaling a business requires consistency, resilience, and the ability to keep moving forward, even when progress feels slow,” she says. Cheryl emphasizes the importance of celebrating small wins, recognizing that each breakthrough adds momentum and contributes to long-term transformation, both personally and professionally.The best career advice Cheryl has ever received speaks to the power of intentional positioning: ‘Where you position yourself in the market is where you’ll be perceived in the market.’ This insight drives her approach to helping clients refine their market positioning and craft offers that command premium prices while attracting ideal clients who value their expertise.For service-based business owners serious about scaling, Cheryl emphasizes that understanding your financials isn’t optional; it’s essential. She advises, “Make your profit and loss statement your top priority metric. Focus on tracking four key numbers: Revenue, Profit, Leads, and Conversions. When you keep it simple and review these consistently, you’ll know immediately when something’s off and exactly where to dig deeper. This disciplined approach is what separates businesses that plateau from those that scale sustainably.Yet even with the right financial foundation, one of the biggest challenges business owners face is the temptation to chase quick fixes and ‘overnight success.’ “It’s easy to get distracted by the next trend, but real, sustainable growth comes from consistent strategy, disciplined execution, and data-driven decisions. Those who balance focus with adaptability have the greatest potential to scale effectively and create lasting impact,” Cheryl explains.Balance, time management, and separating work from personal life are central to Cheryl’s values both professionally and personally. After 20 years of marriage during which they raised children, dogs, and cats together, she and her husband now enjoy the next chapter of their lives with their two dogs. They prioritize quality time together hiking the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Lake Tahoe to Sonora Pass and exploring the Pinenuts near their home in the high desert on the eastern side of the Sierras.At the core of Cheryl’s approach is intentional living. Whether guiding clients to uncover hidden profits and scale their businesses or exploring the Eastern Sierras with her husband, Cheryl emphasizes purposeful, balanced, and sustainable growth. Her work demonstrates that success is not about doing more, but about doing what matters most.Based in Western Nevada, Cheryl Texeira serves service-based business owners nationally, helping them scale profitably through data-driven strategies and sustainable systems. Her work proves that greater success doesn’t require working harder, just smarter.Learn More about Cheryl Texeira:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cheryl-texeira or through her websites, https://cherylt.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

