Winchester, VA Personal Injury Firm Announces Winner of Wounded First Responders Scholarship

Wounded First Responders Scholarship

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parthemos, Curran, Buelow and Polizzi, PLLC is proud to share that it has selected the first-ever winner for the Wounded First Responders Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship opportunity is available to one student per semester, exclusively for injured first responders and their children. After careful review, Christina Caples was named the winner for the Spring 2026 semester.

Christina Caples is currently pursuing a career as a first responder, working toward a Bachelor’s in Nursing. She proudly follows the example set by her father, who worked as a firefighter for 18 years before sustaining an injury in the line of duty. In her current line of work as an emergency responder, Christina finds fulfillment in helping patients recover.

The Wounded First Responders Scholarship is open for applications for the Fall 2026 semester. To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must be at least 17 years old and enrolled or planning to enroll in an undergraduate or graduate program for the Fall 2026 semester. More details about the application requirements can be found on the firm’s website at https://www.pcbplaw.com/scholarship.

About Parthemos, Curran, Buelow and Polizzi, PLLC

At Parthemos, Curran, Buelow and Polizzi, PLLC, we represent clients in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases throughout Virginia from our offices in Winchester and Manassas. Our service area includes Prince William County, Woodbridge, Haymarket, Gainesville, Front Royal, Berryville, Boyce, Fairfax, Strasburg, Woodstock, and Warrenton.

We offer free consultations for personal injury and workers’ comp claims. To learn more, call 540-662-4222 or visit our website at https://www.pcbplaw.com/.



