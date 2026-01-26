Larkin R. C. Dennis Featured by Influential Women for Launching HeyNiko Advancing Cognitive Wellness for Aging Societies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Technology and Humanity to Help People Feel Remembered, Not ManagedMiami, Florida – Larkin R. C. Dennis, the visionary Founding Director of HeyNiko, is making waves in the tech industry with the launch of her groundbreaking AI company aimed at enhancing cognitive wellness for aging populations. With over two decades of expertise in brand architecture, SaaS strategy, and international business development, Larkin is uniquely positioned at the intersection of emotional design, operational excellence, and narrative strategy. HeyNiko is set to revolutionize how technology interacts with humanity, focusing on a “presence-first” AI platform that fosters memory continuity and emotionally intelligent communication for aging adults and their caregivers.Larkin’s entrepreneurial journey began with the establishment of Fallen Love Inc., a brand architecture firm that she successfully scaled to an eight-figure acquisition in 2018. Since then, her impressive career has been marked by leading global go-to-market campaigns, designing regulatory frameworks, and guiding organizations through digital transformations with a focus on enduring systems. A respected advisor and speaker, Larkin’s commitment to helping brands grow “with memory, not noise” has earned her recognition in the industry.Reflecting on her journey, Larkin attributes her success to hard work, perseverance, and the courage to start from scratch. As a self-taught founder and CEO, she has built her ventures through sheer determination, a trait that continues to drive her innovations at HeyNiko. The best career advice Larkin has received is simple yet powerful: “You can and you will,” emphasizing the importance of resilience and self-belief.Passionate about supporting young women entering the tech industry, Larkin encourages them to dream big, cultivate their beliefs, and witness their own success. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, she sees both challenges and opportunities, underscoring the necessity of lifelong learning and growth. Her core values—hard work, perseverance, and dedication to continual improvement—are pillars that guide her professional and personal endeavors.Beyond her business acumen, Larkin is a classically trained upright bassist, an avid polar diver with over 200 ice dives, and a lifelong equestrian who finds creative renewal exploring remote regions from Iceland to the Rockies. Her dual citizenship in the U.S. and the Netherlands enables her to work globally, creating thoughtful, enduring systems that blend innovation, empathy, and design for a more connected world.Learn More about Larkin R. C. Dennis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/larkin-dennis Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

