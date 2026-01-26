Culture Searches for Light in a Divided World, ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ Shines the Power of Rediscovery—VOD Jan 27

Rising Director Lauren Havel—Under 20 and Already Shaping the Visual Language of a Generation

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As questions of identity, truth, and faith dominate today’s cultural conversation, BMG-Global announces the Video-on-Demand release of ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet,’ a soul-stirring new drama that invites audiences to look beyond the chaos of modern life and rediscover what truly grounds us. The film will debut on all major VOD platforms on January 27, 2026.Directed and shot by Lauren Havel , a remarkable dual achievement for a filmmaker not yet 20 years old, ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ marks Lauren’s third feature film, following her acclaimed earlier works 'Screened In' and 'Not Broken.' In a newsworthy milestone, a producer recently noted that Lauren has broken the record as the youngest filmmaker ever to shoot, direct, and edit three professionally distributed full-length feature films, a distinction that highlights the confidence, originality, and ambition of her emerging voice.Written by Jennifer Havel, 'The Ground Beneath Our Feet' is both intimate and expansive, a generational meditation on the pursuit of truth in an increasingly fragmented world.The story follows Emma Bryant (portrayed by rising star Elliana Mckean), a young woman unsettled by the growing darkness and disconnection she sees around her. When life’s circumstances lead her to move in with her grandfather, she stumbles upon a mysterious diary hidden in his home. The pages open a portal to another time—a world marked by faith, integrity, and conviction. Immersed in a life not her own, Emma discovers that what’s missing in her generation can’t be bought, learned, or achieved; it must be received.Anchoring the film are standout performances by Addilyn Lewis as Jaida and Cooper Southfield as Aiden, embodying the tension and longing of a generation searching for meaning. Supporting them are Mirabelle Bishaw as Evelyn, Eric Johnson as Roy, and Addison Fitzpatrick as Aspen, who together complete a deeply resonant ensemble. Together, the cast inhabits a story where yesterday’s quiet faith meets today’s restless searching, reminding us that even when the ground beneath us shifts, its meaning endures.“‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ is more than a story; it’s a mirror held up to our time,” said David Austin, Twin Engines Global Chief Content & Commerce Officer. “It reminds us that what we’re missing as a culture can’t be created by noise, technology, or progress. Sometimes, it’s found in stillness, humility, and the rediscovery of faith itself. This film carries that message with grace and beauty.”Visually, ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ is steeped in cinematic warmth, blending sweeping rural landscapes with moments of quiet intimacy that highlight Emma’s transformation. Director Lauren Havel captures the contrast between the fragmented pace of the present and the stillness of the past, crafting a visual language that feels both nostalgic and profoundly relevant.The screenplay by Jennifer Havel anchors the film’s timeless themes in deeply human storytelling, exploring the tension between generational ideals, the search for purpose, and the realization that fulfillment is not something one takes, but something one receives.With its deeply felt performances, poetic direction, and resonant message, ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ stands as one of the year’s most reflective and inspiring home entertainment releases. It continues BMG-Global’s ongoing commitment to bring meaningful, value-driven entertainment to audiences seeking depth and heart in a time of noise and division.________________________________________Access the full Electronic Press Kit, including high-resolution images, trailer, and clips:View the complete cast and crew credits on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20425286/?ref_=ttfc_ov_bk About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global, a trusted distribution label under the Twin Engines Global umbrella, offers family-friendly and faith-based entertainment worldwide. As a dedicated partner, BMG-Global curates an exceptional library of uplifting, inspiring, and thought-provoking stories that evoke emotion and shed light on the world’s most compelling issues.

Experience the first look at ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet’ Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.