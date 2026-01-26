Russo Foods & Market Brings Authentic Southern Italian Flavors to America on Inside Business Today

Sabrina and Michele Cirandine on the set of Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Sabrina and Michael Cirandine share the family legacy, craftsmanship, and national growth of Russo Foods & Market on Inside Business Today, Feb 1 at 4:30 PM ET.

Russo Foods & Market is a perfect example of how heritage, heart, and high standards can come together to create something truly special.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russo Foods & Market , a family-owned gourmet food retailer and wholesaler dedicated to authentic Italian cuisine , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment, titled “Bringing Authentic Italian Flavors to America,” highlights how Russo Foods & Market is preserving Southern Italian traditions while expanding its reach across the United States. The feature airs on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST.During the in-studio interview, Sabrina Cirandine and Michael Cirandine, Co-Owners of Russo Foods & Market, share the story behind the brand’s evolution—from its roots in food distribution to a thriving gourmet retail and wholesale destination serving Michelin-star chefs, specialty retailers, and everyday home cooks alike.Founded on a mission to deliver uncompromising quality and authenticity, Russo Foods & Market fills a unique gap in the gourmet food space by sourcing premium products directly from Italy while maintaining deep relationships with artisan producers. From celebrated olive oils like Casa Ligaro, to iconic Italian specialties such as Fiasconaro panettone, Mamma Isa Pasta, and Caffè Montano, Russo’s meticulous research and development process ensures every product reflects the flavors, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of Italy.Family values are at the heart of Russo Foods & Market. Inspired by generations of Italian tradition, the Grande family transformed a food distribution business into a beloved retail market in 2007—one that blends hospitality, passion, and a joyful brand personality embodied in the company’s signature spirit: “That’s Amore!” This philosophy shines through not only in Russo’s curated product offerings, but also in its customer experience, catering services, and wholesale partnerships.The segment also explores Russo’s impressive wholesale expansion and national growth, fueled by participation in major domestic and international trade shows. By building strong relationships across the culinary industry, Russo Foods & Market has established itself as a trusted partner for chefs, restaurateurs, and specialty retailers seeking authentic Italian products with a compelling story behind them.“Russo Foods & Market is a perfect example of how heritage, heart, and high standards can come together to create something truly special,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their dedication to family values and exceptional quality makes their story both inspiring and delicious.”“We’re proud to feature Russo Foods & Market and spotlight the passion behind their brand,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Inside Business Today. “Their commitment to preserving Italian tradition while expanding nationally reflects the kind of leadership and vision our audience values.”Viewers can tune in to Inside Business Today on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to learn more about Russo Foods & Market’s journey, its diverse business divisions, and what’s next as the brand continues to bring authentic Italian flavors to tables across America.For more information, visit https://www.russofoodmarket.com About Russo Foods & MarketRusso Foods & Market is a family-owned gourmet food retailer, wholesaler, and caterer specializing in authentic Italian products sourced from Italy’s most respected producers. Rooted in tradition and driven by quality, Russo Foods & Market serves chefs, specialty retailers, and consumers nationwide through its retail markets, wholesale distribution, and catering services. To learn more visit https://www.russofoodmarket.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at https://www.btvshow.com

