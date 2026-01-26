Sunny Glen Children’s Home to Host Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic Benefiting Foster Children in the RGV

A moment from a past FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic, where every swing carried purpose. Days like this brought our community together in support of children at Sunny Glen, creating memories and building connection.

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children’s Home will host its Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic on Saturday, February 28 at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place at Topgolf Pharr, located at 1901 W. Interstate 2, Pharr, Texas. It benefits foster children across the Rio Grande Valley.Presented by Imperium Legacy Technologies, FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic brings together individuals, families, churches, and businesses who care about children in South Texas. It follows a tournament format, but often feels like a shared gathering built around purpose and connection.For more than 90 years, Sunny Glen Children’s Home has served children who have experienced abuse or neglect. With support from churches, families, individuals, and community partners, Sunny Glen provides a loving and stable environment. Children are free from worries about food, shelter, school, and safety. They are given space to grow and simply be kids.The FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic raises funds that support daily care, counseling, education, and spiritual development for children on the Sunny Glen campus. Participants enjoy team play designed for all skill levels. Food, snacks, and beverages are available throughout the event. A fajita lunch is provided for all golfers. Prizes, gifts, and friendly competition round out the experience.Teams of three can register, making it easy for coworkers, friends, families, or church groups to participate together. Topgolf’s format allows everyone to join in, whether they golf often or are trying it for the first time.Sponsorships are essential to the success of FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic. They allow businesses and organizations to stand publicly with foster children while helping sustain care throughout the year. Sponsorship levels range from Title Sponsor to team-based options. Each includes recognition through event signage, digital and print materials, social media, and the Sunny Glen Reporter, which reaches more than 4,000 subscribers.While participants may never meet the children impacted by the event, the results are seen every day. Children begin to relax at mealtimes. Sleep becomes easier. Trust starts to rebuild as consistency takes root.Sunny Glen Children’s Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to transforming lives through compassionate, faith-centered care. Events like FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic help ensure homes stay open, counselors remain available, and support continues for children across South Texas.Sponsorship and team registration are available at:More information about Sunny Glen Children’s Home can be found at:

