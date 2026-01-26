PIXELLOT, GLOBAL LEADER IN YOUTH SPORTS CONTENT, SECURES $35 MILLION IN NEW FUNDING TO FUEL GROWTH & DRIVE MONETIZATION

Company also extends innovation leadership with recently unveiled AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) revenue-share model, creating shared value with its partners

We are enabling organizations to realize new revenue streams, while giving athletes, families and fans the ability to view not just games in their entirety, but the meaningful highlights” — Doron Gerstel, CEO of Pixellot

PETACH TIKVA,, ISRAEL, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixellot, the world’s largest streamer of global youth and community sports, has raised US$35 million in new funding to fuel its global growth strategy and expand its innovative AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) platform, which eliminates upfront camera costs.The funding includes $15 million in equity from existing investor PSG Equity and $20 million in venture debt, reinforcing confidence in Pixellot’s mission to democratize youth and amateur sports by bringing professional-quality content, technology and monetization capabilities to this 6 billion dollar market.This investment follows Pixelot’s $161 million Series D round in 2022, and comes on the heels of a number of key partnership and leadership developments. These include a five-year strategic extension with PlayOn Sports, expanded operations in Australia with the addition of newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer for Australia and New Zealand Dean Anglin, and the addition of other key personnel.Pixellot ended the year with nearly 100 million views of live events that have been streamed using the Pixellot system. For 2025 alone, production hours topped 2.5 million, with an average of over 100,000 events per month!“We couldn’t be more excited by Pixellot’s growth and business prospects, and are pleased to support them with this additional funding,” said Ronen Nir, Managing Director of PSG. Pixellot combines strong returns and meaningful social impact. Their AI technology is democratizing access to high-quality coverage for communities, schools, and athletes around the world that have historically been underserved.” Nir added. “We are in a new era of AI across the global economy, and Pixellot leads its industry in applying this transformative technology.”“This new infusion of capital enables us to bring AI-automation and personalization to a whole new level,” said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Pixellot. “We are enabling organizations to realize new revenue streams, while giving athletes, families, and fans the ability to view not just games in their entirety, but the highlights that create more meaningful viewing experiences that are readily available and shareable video content.”In 2025, Pixellot received a Sports Technology Award recognizing it for bringing affordable, quality AI-automated streaming to youth and community sports. Powered by Pixellot’s Agentic AI, the system automates production, personalizes content, and drives monetization through 16,000 systems in 9,000 U.S. schools streaming more than half a million events each year.About PixellotSince pioneering AI-automated sports capture in 2013, Pixellot continues to lead theindustry, streaming more sports content than any other platform worldwide. Its uniqueAIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) revenue-share model enables schools, clubs, and leaguesto broadcast and monetize games that would otherwise go unseen, creating lastingmemories for and providing new opportunities for athletes to develop and be recognized.

