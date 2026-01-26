Risala x Fragaby Debut ‘Fragaby I & II’ at Cosmoprof Miami 2026

A Dubai-Born Fragrance Movement Meets U.S. Creator Culture in a Must-Smell Global Launch

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fragrance spotlight turns to Miami this January as Risala, a fragrance house proudly born in the UAE and shaped in Dubai, partners with Gabriel Raimondo popularly known as Fragby through his social handles , one of the most influential voices in the American fragrance community, to debut “Fragaby I & II.”This collaboration marks a landmark moment at Cosmoprof North America Miami 2026, representing the UAE’s rising dominance in global perfumery as Middle Eastern fragrance culture continues to sweep the world with irresistible momentum.Launching officially on January 27, Day 1, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Booth 1549, the unveiling positions Fragaby I & II as one of the must-experience fragrance moments of the expo.Dubai to the World: The Middle Eastern Fragrance Frenzy Arrives in MiamiRisala steps into Cosmoprof as a symbol of the unstoppable global rise of Middle Eastern perfumery, a movement defined by depth, craftsmanship, and storytelling.From Dubai to the world, the brand continues to shape the international fragrance landscape, carried by a growing global obsession with the modern, opulent, sensorial signature of the Middle East.Fragaby I & II embody this movement:a melody of ingredients, a fruity–floral burst of freshness, and a contemporary interpretation of the region’s rich perfumery DNA.A Partnership Built on Authenticity, Insight, and Consumer TruthThis collaboration bridges two worlds: Dubai’s creative fragrance mastery and America’s creator-driven discovery culture.At the heart of the campaign is Gabriel Raimondo , Fragaby, one of the Americas’ most trusted fragrance content creators, known for his deep knowledge, sharp palate, and authentic connection with consumers.By co-creating Fragaby I & II, Risala signals a bold new direction: fragrances shaped not just by brands, but by the voices consumers trust the most.“Partnering with Gabriel reflects our commitment to creating through the lens of real people, real storytellers, and real fragrance lovers,” said Ms. Nayana Tharoor. “It represents a new chapter in how the world experiences scents from the Middle East — through authenticity, creativity, and culture.”A Strategic Vision Meets Creative StorytellingThe launch presentation will be led by two central architects of the collaboration:Ms. Nayana Tharoor, Global Head of Marketing, Sterling Parfums– sharing the global vision behind Risala, the brand’s expansion from Dubai into priority markets, and the U.S. growth strategy for Fragaby I & II.Mr. Gabriel Raimondo (Fragaby)– presenting the artistic direction, ingredient inspiration, and creative universe behind the “Freshness”The Fragaby Experience: A Multi-Sensory WorldVisitors will step into an immersive Fragaby Experience, where fragrance discovery becomes atmospheric and interactive:• Refreshing Fragaby-inspired beverages• Fresh, vibrant spatial design inspired by the campaign• A curated zone that captures the rhythm, color, and modernity behind the scentsEvery detail brings the fragrances to life translating creator insight into a real-world, sensory lifestyle moment.About Cosmoprof North America Miami 2026Cosmoprof North America Miami, returning for its third edition on January 27–29, is one of the most influential business-to-business beauty showcases in the Americas, uniting global brands with distributors, retailers, and industry leaders.About RisalaRisala is a Dubai-born fragrance brand rooted in modern perfumery, cultural richness, and sensory storytelling. Emerging from the global fragrance capital of the Middle East, Risala blends contemporary design with heritage-inspired compositions, expanding rapidly across international markets through innovation, collaboration, and creator-led launches for innovative storytelling.

