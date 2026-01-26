Celebrate the Grand Opening of The Golf Crypt Palm Beach Gardens Location on January 31

Attendees are invited to practice, play, and perform with Trackman, the most advanced golf simulator technology.

The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens not only provides access to Trackman’s innovative golf simulator technology, but also serves as a private sanctuary where you can improve your game ... ” — Joseph DeVivo, owner of The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golf Crypt, the premier Trackman indoor golf club, today announced it will host a grand opening for its new location at 3804 Burns Road, Suite D, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on Sat., Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The new facility, which opened its doors on Jan. 15, invites golfers, coaches, prospective franchisee partners, and members of the media to participate in grand opening festivities. Guests will have the chance to experience the powerful capabilities of Trackman golf simulator as well as meet owners Joseph and Jodi DeVivo and learn about the membership program.Founded by Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza, The Golf Crypt provides a space where members can hone their skills without unpredictable factors like cost, weather, or public availability. The indoor golf franchise is powered by Trackman, the industry’s leading golf simulation technology. Using a blend of realistic gameplay, data analytics, and 24/7 access, The Golf Crypt is the ultimate indoor golf practice and play experience.The Palm Beach Gardens location offers local golfers an upscale and relaxing training experience. Members can practice driving, putting, and chipping on more than 500 of the world’s most renowned golf courses using the Trackman library. Aside from course play, The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens gives players flexibility in their training time with other engaging and informative features such as Map My Bag, shot analysis, game mode, and more.“The excitement around the new Palm Beach Gardens location is a reminder about the importance of your training environment,” said Joseph DeVivo. “The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens not only provides access to Trackman’s innovative golf simulator technology, but also serves as a private sanctuary where you can improve your game while enjoying every second.”For a limited time only, The Golf Crypt at Palm Beach Gardens is granting non-member access to its facility. Players will have the opportunity to envision how The Golf Crypt and Trackman can elevate their training before joining the membership program.The new location is the latest to join The Golf Crypt franchise network. Headquartered in Jupiter, Fla., The Golf Crypt experience is available in the Gold Coast and Treasure Coast regions.“The Golf Crypt is designed to offer a first-class experience in everything from the atmosphere to our Trackman simulation technology,” said Drago. “The Palm Beach Gardens location will be a unique option for golfers looking for new ways to unleash their full potential.”About The Golf CryptFounded by Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza, The Golf Crypt is a premier private golf training sanctuary designed by golfers for golfers. With 24/7 access to its indoor facilities, members can enjoy upscale and relaxing sessions honing their gameplay without the challenges of affordability, weather, and available public options. The Golf Crypt is powered by Trackman, the leading golf simulation technology that improves skills through realistic play and data-driven analytics. For additional information, visit GolfCrypt.com

