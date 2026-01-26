NVBDC Announces New CEO, Board Leadership Updates, and Strategic Path Forward

Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party certification organization for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) today announced the appointment of John Oleson as Interim Chief Executive Officer and outlined the organization’s strategic path forward following a difficult leadership transition.Following the passing of NVBDC Founder and CEO Keith King , the Board moved swiftly to ensure stability, continuity, and momentum. John Oleson, a Vietnam-era U.S. Air Force veteran and longtime NVBDC leader, has been appointed to lead the organization into its next chapter. John served honorably for 20 years in the military and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is an accomplished entrepreneur with deep experience in corporate and federal contracting.As part of this transition, NVBDC has implemented a series of leadership and governance changes designed to strengthen both executive operations and Board oversight. John Oleson will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer, supported by corporate partner Tammi Hart, who was recently appointed Senior Vice President to expand operational leadership. Robert B. Middleton II, who currently serves as Treasurer, will continue in his role to reinforce fiscal discipline and fiduciary management. At the governance level, the Board of Directors is led by Jim Cowper as Chair, Jeff Kopec serving as Vice Chair, and Directors at-large Kathryn Poynton, Sid Taylor, John E. Taylor, and Annette H. Stevenson. David Brazda has also been newly appointed to the Board of Directors, further strengthening the Board’s depth of experience and strategic leadership.Under Oleson’s leadership and support of the Board, NVBDC is accelerating a growth-focused strategy centered on strong governance, global expansion of its certification platform, and increased economic impact for veteran-owned businesses. The organization is advancing its International Certification and Export Initiatives while deepening collaboration with the International Trade Administration, U.S. Small Business Administration, Export-Import Bank of the United States, and Global Chamberto ensure service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses can compete and win in corporate and government supply chains worldwide.“The Board is united behind John Oleson’s leadership and a strategy focused on growth, global reach, and long-term opportunity for veterans,” said Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. “Our mission has never been more important, and we are committed to maintaining and expanding the strongest, most trusted certification for veteran-owned businesses.”“Our focus is simple,” said John Oleson, Interim CEO of NVBDC. “Honor Keith’s legacy by building the next generation of opportunity, stronger certification, broader access, and real pathways into corporate and government supply chains for veteran-owned businesses.” Veteran business owners, corporations, and partners are encouraged to engage with NVBDC as the organization enters this next chapter. Engage with us by applying for certification or joining as a corporate member and exploring partnership opportunities to strengthen veteran participation in corporate and government supply chains.The Board also expressed its gratitude to Brigadier General (Ret.) Dick Miller, past President, and Darrol Brown, past Senior Vice President, for their years of dedicated service and leadership, noting that their contributions helped build the foundation NVBDC is now scaling into the future.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party certification organization for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses to corporate and government buyers seeking trusted, diverse suppliers, creating real opportunity and lasting economic impact for the veteran community.

