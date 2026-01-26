Job Fair Saturday, Jan. 31 At Boston Marriott Burlington, Mass

Job Fair Saturday, Jan. 31 At Boston Marriott Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of job opportunities at the JobsInMass.com Job Fair Burlington Marriott Boston, Burlington, MA – Jan. 31, 2026The JobsInMass.com January Job Fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at the Burlington Marriott Boston in Burlington, MA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career.The JobsInMass.com Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees of all ages to fill their open positions.“Our goal is to address the growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers,” said JobsInMass.com co-owner Paul Mitchell. “Our past experience producing events like this one and others will help ensure that we create a positive experience for all.”Job seekers and companies interested in exhibiting can find more info at: www.JobsInMassJobFair.com Questions? Email: Paul@JobsInMass.comThose who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit www.JobsInMass.com to learn about job opportunities throughout Massachusetts.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.