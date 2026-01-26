R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. Serves as Sole Book Runner in Closing of $2.5 Million Public Offering for SurgePays

We’re proud to have successfully closed this offering and to have involved over 100 retail clients in the transaction to broaden SurgePay, Inc.’s shareholder base.” — R.F. Lafferty’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Hackel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., a leading broker-dealer and investment bank, announces it served as sole book runner in the closing of a $2.5 million public offering for SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG), a wireless and fintech point of sale company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services.The underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotments, if any.“We’re proud to have successfully closed this offering and to have involved over 100 retail clients in the transaction to broaden SurgePay, Inc.’s shareholder base,” said R.F. Lafferty’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Hackel. “This offering reflects our ability to efficiently source and execute attractive opportunities for individual investors. Creating access to transactions of this caliber and helping our clients participate directly in the public markets remains a core focus for R.F. Lafferty.”This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Offering Circular relating to this offering and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.

