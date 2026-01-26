The Creekside Hotel Dubai, Announced as Official Hotel Sponsor of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creekside Hotel Dubai, an Accor Hotel, is proud to announce its role as the Official Hotel Sponsor of the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, further strengthening its commitment to supporting world-class sports and cultural excellence in the city.Rooted within the heritage-rich surroundings of the iconic Aviation Club, The Creekside Hotel Dubai has long celebrated the spirit of arts, sports, and meaningful experiences. This partnership reflects the hotel’s ongoing dedication to championing events that bring global talent, passion, and community together.To mark this exciting collaboration, The Creekside Hotel Dubai has curated exclusive stay packages for guests and tennis enthusiasts, offering complimentary tickets to their favourite matches at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. These tailored experiences combine the thrill of championship tennis with refined hospitality, thoughtful comfort, and effortless access to one of Dubai’s most celebrated sporting events.Perfectly positioned along the historic creek and moments away from the action, the hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in a stay where legacy meets modern luxury.Champions Stay Here. Tales Across the Creek.Contact:Naureen YoussefDirector of MarketingThe Creekside Hotel Dubai, an Accor Hotel0545160424(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email:gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +97155516391ABOUT THE CREEKSIDE HOTEL DUBAI, FRANCHISED BY ACCOR HOTELS, MANAGED BY UNITED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENTThe Creekside Hotel Dubai, an Accor Hotel, is a contemporary lifestyle destination in the heart of Dubai, offering a relaxed stay experience complemented by a vibrant portfolio of dining and social venues.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and proximity to some of the city’s most popular leisure, cultural and sporting destinations, the hotel continues to evolve its food and beverage offering, creating accessible, community-driven experiences for both guests and local residents.Tennis Championship ContactHotel ContactsWebsite: https://all.accor.com/hotel/C5L8/index.en.shtml Address:Al Rebat Street, Al Garhoud, Dubai, UAE. P.O. Box 35005Reservation:Phone: +971 4 230 8555Email: HC5L8@accor.comSocial MediaIG: https://www.instagram.com/creeksidehoteldubai/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheCreeksideHotelDubaiAnAccorHotel Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCreeksideHotelDubai Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/creeksidehoteldubai Milkshake: https://msha.ke/thecreeksidehoteldubai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.