First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Relocates Allentown Union Blvd. Financial Center to New Allentown Commons Site

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has announced the relocation of its Allentown Union Blvd. Financial Center to a new, modern facility designed to enhance the in-person and drive-up banking experience for the community.Beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Credit Union will open its new Allentown Commons Financial Center at 1420 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109, replacing the former Union Boulevard location.“This new location reflects how people bank today while preserving the personal service that has always defined our organization,” said Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. “By investing in a more flexible, technology-enhanced space, we’re ensuring we can meet the needs of the Allentown community both now and in the years ahead.”To complete the transition, our existing Union Blvd. location will be closed on Saturday, March 28, and Monday, March 30, 2026. During this brief closure, assistance will be available at the Downtown Allentown Financial Center, located at 840 W. Hamilton Street, Suite 122, Allentown, or at any other First Commonwealth Financial Center.The Allentown Commons location is part of First Commonwealth’s broader commitment to delivering accessible, community-focused financial services through thoughtfully designed spaces and evolving technology.For more information, visit firstcomcu.org.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union:First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is a regional credit union providing personal, business, and digital banking services to members in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations, it serves over 98,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

