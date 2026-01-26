Saya Biologics and Hybio Pharmaceutical partner to expand access to GLP-1 generic in Mexico

GLP-1 therapies are a cornerstone for the management of type 2 diabetes, supporting glycemic control and improving patients’ quality of life.

We are committed to expanding access to therapies that support the management of cardiometabolic conditions in Mexico” — Adrian García, CEO of Saya Bio.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saya Biologics (Saya Bio), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to high-quality and affordable biologic treatments, and Hybio Pharmaceutical, an international company specializing in peptide-based therapies, announced a strategic collaboration to register and commercialize a GLP-1 therapy in Mexico, a standard-of-care approach for the management of type 2 diabetes.As part of the agreement, Saya Bio will lead regulatory registration, commercialization, and distribution in Mexico, while Hybio Pharmaceutical will oversee the development, manufacturing, and supply of the finished product. Saya Bio submitted the regulatory dossier for the GLP-1 therapy to local authorities, representing a significant milestone toward making this therapeutic option more accessible and affordable for patients across the country. Consistent with Saya Bio’s commitment to scientific and regulatory excellence, the company also plans to conduct complementary local studies in Mexico generate additional evidence on the therapy’s use in the Mexican population and contribute additional data that may support clinical and public health decision-making, in accordance with applicable regulations.GLP-1 therapies have demonstrated benefits in improving glycemic control and supporting quality of life for people living with type 2 diabetes. Through this strategic collaboration, both companies aim to expand access to cardiometabolic therapies for patients throughout Mexico.“We are committed to expanding access to therapies that support the management of cardiometabolic conditions in Mexico. Integrating a GLP-1 therapy into our portfolio brings us closer to our ambition of becoming a key player in cardiometabolic health,” said Adrian García, CEO of Saya Bio.García emphasized that “In Mexico, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported 112,641 deaths from diabetes mellitus in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for new therapies and broader access to innovative treatments that improve disease management and patient quality of life”.“By bringing together our scientific expertise and Saya Bio’s strong regulatory and commercial presence in Mexico, we can help make proven GLP-1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes more accessible to patients” added Mr. Yangming Tang, CEO at Hybio Pharmaceutical.This collaboration combines Saya Bio’s regulatory strengths, commercial capabilities, and tech platforms with Hybio’s expertise in the development and large-scale manufacturing of peptide-based therapies to deliver high-quality, affordable GLP-1 therapies for patients across Mexico.BoilerplateAbout Saya BiologicsSaya Biologics is a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biological treatments in Latin America. Focused on addressing the region’s most pressing therapeutic challenges, Saya Biologics is building a robust portfolio of biosimilars and advanced therapies in areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiometabolic diseases and bone health. With strategic investment in place, the company will launch its first commercial products in 2026, followed by as many as 15 additional products throughout the year. For more information, visit: https://www.saya.bio/ or our LinkedIn profile.About Hybio PharmaceuticalHybio Pharmaceutical is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of therapeutic peptides and oligonucleotides. With more than two decades of experience, the company has built a fully integrated platform that covers research, manufacturing, and global supply of peptide-based therapies. Hybio operates certified production facilities that meet international quality standards and supports partners worldwide through large-scale manufacturing capabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.hybio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.