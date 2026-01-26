MICHELE ROMANOW JOINS THE POWER OF I AM® SUMMIT — A GAME-CHANGING MOMENT FOR CANADIAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

MICHELE ROMANOW Joining I Am Unbreakable® Global Media means stepping into a movement focused on leadership, opportunity, and impact. I’m excited to share my journey at The Power of I Am® Summit and help elevate founders through The Power of the Pitch™. MICHELE ROMANOW co-founded and scaled Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) into the world’s largest e-commerce investor, deploying over $3.2 billion into 7,000+ companies across 10 countries, while backing 25x more women founders than the venture capital industry average. The Power of I Am® Summit brings founders, leaders, and investors together to build influence, elevate leadership, and create global-scale opportunity.

Michele Romanow Joins the Power of I Am® Summit for an Exclusive Founder Q&A Experience and as a Rockstar Judge for the Power of the Pitch™ Finals

Joining I Am Unbreakable® Global Media means stepping into a movement focused on leadership, opportunity, and impact. I’m excited to share my journey and I love the authentic, rockstar vibe.” — MICHELE ROMANOW

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media officially announces that Michele Romanow — trailblazing serial entrepreneur, Dragons’ Den investor, and global fintech powerhouse — will take center stage at The Power of I AmSummit on February 27, 2026.This is a defining moment in the evolution of Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.As one of the most influential builders in global tech and venture innovation, Romanow brings unmatched credibility, firepower, and founder-first leadership to the I Am Unbreakablestage — amplifying the platform’s mission to create elite access, real opportunity, and transformational visibility for Canadian founders.“This moment represents the future of entrepreneurship in Canada. I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media brings access, visibility, and leadership into one powerful ecosystem. Michele is a trailblazing Rockstar, with a heart of gold! Having her join this stage strengthens the momentum of a global movement built to empower 1 billion women-and we are just getting started,” says Adrianne Fekete , founder of I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media.A GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURIAL FORCE JOINS A GLOBAL MOVEMENTRomanow co-founded and scaled Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) into the world’s largest e-commerce investor, deploying over $3.2 billion into 7,000+ companies across 10 countries, while backing 25x more women founders than the venture capital industry average. As SoftBank’s first Canadian investment at nearly a $2 billion valuation, Clearco redefined capital access by replacing outdated gatekeeping with data-driven funding decisions.Now, she brings that same disruptive mindset to The Power of I AmSummit — presented by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, Canada’s fastest-growing leadership, visibility, and founder empowerment platform.“Joining I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media means stepping into a movement focused on leadership, opportunity, and impact. I’m excited to share my journey at The Power of I AmSummit and help elevate founders through The Power of the Pitch™ . Together, we are building a future that empowers Canadian entrepreneurs. I also love the authentic, rockstar vibe,” says Michele.THE POWER OF THE PITCH™ FINALS — MICHELE ROMANOW JOINS THE ROCKSTAR JUDGING PANELRomanow will also join us as a Rockstar Judge for The Power of the Pitch™ Finals, and The Power of the Pitch™ 2026 in October, where Canada’s most ambitious founders compete live on the main stage for visibility, capital access, partnerships, and national exposure.Her presence instantly elevates the stakes — delivering founders direct proximity to one of the most respected investor voices in the country.This is access in action.This is what I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media was built to create.EXCLUSIVE LIVE PODCAST Q&A EXPERIENCEIn addition to her judging role, Romanow will participate in an exclusive, intimate podcast Q&A session, offering founders rare behind-the-scenes insight into leadership, scaling companies, capital strategy, resilience, relationships, being a mom-and the real mindset required to build at the highest level.I AM UNBREAKABLEGLOBAL MEDIA: REDEFINING WHAT’S POSSIBLEWith The Power of I AmSummit, The Power of the Pitch™, Rockstar Rising Awards™, global media reach, and year-round founder ecosystem, I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media is rapidly becoming the epicenter for leadership, visibility, and opportunity in Canada’s entrepreneurial future.This platform builds movements.It opens doors.It creates rooms where real decisions get made.THE BEGINNING OF A GLOBAL SHIFTMichele Romanow joining The Power of I AmSummit marks more than a headline moment — it signals the beginning of a bold, trailblazing era of impact.Together, I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media and Michele are helping reshape the landscape of entrepreneurship in Canada — while fueling a global mission to empower 1 billion women worldwide.This is only the beginning.The future of leadership is louder.The future of entrepreneurship is bolder.And it’s happening now.

