MICHELE ROMANOW JOINS THE POWER OF I AM® SUMMIT — A GAME-CHANGING MOMENT FOR CANADIAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP
MICHELE ROMANOW Joining I Am Unbreakable® Global Media means stepping into a movement focused on leadership, opportunity, and impact. I’m excited to share my journey at The Power of I Am® Summit and help elevate founders through The Power of the Pitch™.
Michele Romanow Joins the Power of I Am® Summit for an Exclusive Founder Q&A Experience and as a Rockstar Judge for the Power of the Pitch™ Finals
This is a defining moment in the evolution of Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
As one of the most influential builders in global tech and venture innovation, Romanow brings unmatched credibility, firepower, and founder-first leadership to the I Am Unbreakable® stage — amplifying the platform’s mission to create elite access, real opportunity, and transformational visibility for Canadian founders.
“This moment represents the future of entrepreneurship in Canada. I Am Unbreakable® Global Media brings access, visibility, and leadership into one powerful ecosystem. Michele is a trailblazing Rockstar, with a heart of gold! Having her join this stage strengthens the momentum of a global movement built to empower 1 billion women-and we are just getting started,” says Adrianne Fekete, founder of I Am Unbreakable® Global Media.
A GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURIAL FORCE JOINS A GLOBAL MOVEMENT
Romanow co-founded and scaled Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) into the world’s largest e-commerce investor, deploying over $3.2 billion into 7,000+ companies across 10 countries, while backing 25x more women founders than the venture capital industry average. As SoftBank’s first Canadian investment at nearly a $2 billion valuation, Clearco redefined capital access by replacing outdated gatekeeping with data-driven funding decisions.
Now, she brings that same disruptive mindset to The Power of I Am® Summit — presented by I Am Unbreakable® Global Media, Canada’s fastest-growing leadership, visibility, and founder empowerment platform.
“Joining I Am Unbreakable® Global Media means stepping into a movement focused on leadership, opportunity, and impact. I’m excited to share my journey at The Power of I Am® Summit and help elevate founders through The Power of the Pitch™. Together, we are building a future that empowers Canadian entrepreneurs. I also love the authentic, rockstar vibe,” says Michele.
THE POWER OF THE PITCH™ FINALS — MICHELE ROMANOW JOINS THE ROCKSTAR JUDGING PANEL
Romanow will also join us as a Rockstar Judge for The Power of the Pitch™ Finals, and The Power of the Pitch™ 2026 in October, where Canada’s most ambitious founders compete live on the main stage for visibility, capital access, partnerships, and national exposure.
Her presence instantly elevates the stakes — delivering founders direct proximity to one of the most respected investor voices in the country.
This is access in action.
This is what I Am Unbreakable® Global Media was built to create.
EXCLUSIVE LIVE PODCAST Q&A EXPERIENCE
In addition to her judging role, Romanow will participate in an exclusive, intimate podcast Q&A session, offering founders rare behind-the-scenes insight into leadership, scaling companies, capital strategy, resilience, relationships, being a mom-and the real mindset required to build at the highest level.
I AM UNBREAKABLE® GLOBAL MEDIA: REDEFINING WHAT’S POSSIBLE
With The Power of I Am® Summit, The Power of the Pitch™, Rockstar Rising Awards™, global media reach, and year-round founder ecosystem, I Am Unbreakable® Global Media is rapidly becoming the epicenter for leadership, visibility, and opportunity in Canada’s entrepreneurial future.
This platform builds movements.
It opens doors.
It creates rooms where real decisions get made.
THE BEGINNING OF A GLOBAL SHIFT
Michele Romanow joining The Power of I Am® Summit marks more than a headline moment — it signals the beginning of a bold, trailblazing era of impact.
Together, I Am Unbreakable® Global Media and Michele are helping reshape the landscape of entrepreneurship in Canada — while fueling a global mission to empower 1 billion women worldwide.
This is only the beginning.
The future of leadership is louder.
The future of entrepreneurship is bolder.
And it’s happening now.
