Making Web3 Education Accessible: Metana’s New Scholarship Initiative Inspires the Next Generation

Metana’s latest scholarship initiative proves that access, structure, and accountability can unlock the next generation of Web3 talent.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metana , a pioneer in career-focused tech bootcamps backed by a job-guarantee, has strengthened its commitment to Web3 education through a flagship scholarship initiative. The program, launched in collaboration with Decentraland during Career Quest 2025, one of the largest metaverse-based career events to date, represents the initial stride towards Metana’s long-term vision of broadening access to high-quality Web3 education.As the official training provider for the event in collaboration with Decentraland, Metana awarded two full-tuition seats, valued at over USD $18,000, in its Full Stack Web3 Beginner Bootcamp to standout applicants from Decentraland’s Community Members and Career Quest Attendees. The bootcamp empowers two beginners the chance to explore a world they have always been interested in but lacked the means to pursue, equipping them with essential skills in smart contract, blockchain, and dApp development.Decentraland, one of the world’s leading open virtual worlds built on blockchain, has long been home to a vibrant creator and developer ecosystem, making it an ideal partner for expanding access to Web3 education.“Working with Metana has been fantastic. They focused on outcomes, not buzzwords. Their team understands the difference between being interested in Web3 and being hireable in Web3, and their program is built specifically to close that gap.What impressed me most is how much they care about student success. The job guarantee is a sign that they are willing to take responsibility for the full journey, not just the lessons. And for our community, that matters.”— Kim Currier, Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Decentraland“Many people in Decentraland are self-taught, creative learners. Metana meets that energy and channels it into structure and real momentum. They are the kind of partner we value — credible, learner-focused, and genuinely excited about the talent inside Decentraland.”— Bay Backner, Head Producer & Curator, DecentralandBy collaborating with industry leaders like Decentraland and The Binary Holdings, Metana creates pathways that connect learners directly to real-world communities, mentors, networks, and career possibilities they would not otherwise experience.“Our mission is to make high-quality Web3 education available to anyone with the ambition to learn,” said [Harsha Abeygunawardena], [CEO] at MetanaFor example, through the Binary Holdings-Metana “Game Time” Hackathon, student-developers were invited to integrate decentralized applications into telecom platforms reaching 169 million users, gain technical support, and compete for a $10,000 prize pool.These partnership-driven scholarship programs provide students with far more than financial support. They offer:- Exposure to real tech industry environments- Hands-on projects shaped by active Web3 organizations- Direct visibility within global tech communitiesThese pathways are further reinforced by Metana’s JobCamp program, which provides structured, end-to-end career preparation for students enrolled in their bootcamps.About MetanaMetana is a global tech career-focused education platform offering expert-led bootcamps in Full Stack Development, Web3 Engineering, Cybersecurity , and AI. Designed around real-world skills and a job-guarantee pathway, Metana combines hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and industry partnerships to prepare learners for high-growth careers in tech.To make career transformation accessible, Metana provides multiple flexible payment options tailored to students’ needs, including upfront payment, interest-free installment plans, crypto payments, and Climb Credit student loans for eligible learners. Through its accessibility-driven model, Metana continues to empower learners worldwide to build meaningful careers in the modern technology workforce.While financial flexibility provided by Metana is only part of the story, we are also deeply committed to opening more doors through scholarships. After supporting learners with full tuition and partial tuition awards in 2025, Metana is now working closely with industry partners to expand scholarship opportunities in 2026.Organizations and individuals who wish to support this mission by sponsoring a student or an entire cohort are encouraged to reach out. To explore partnerships, co-branding or sponsorship opportunities, contact marketing@metana.ioTo join a bootcamp, visit Metana to explore their bootcamps, learn about available career pathways and book a call with their Admissions team.For more information, please visit metana.io or contact info@metana.io.###Media DetailsCompany Name: MetanaContact Person: Zahra NalirMail: zahra@metana.ioCity & Country: San Francisco, CAWebsite: https://metana.io

