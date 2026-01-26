National-Level Industry Event “China Expo Forum for International Co-operation (CEFCO)” Returns to Macao in 2027 Making It the First City to Host CEFCO Twice

MACAU, January 26 - Recently, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised a delegation of representatives from the Macao exhibition industry to attend the “China Expo Forum for International Co-operation 2026” (CEFCO 2026) in Wuhan. During the event, the organisers officially announced that Macao has once again been selected to host CEFCO 2027, making it the first city to host CEFCO twice. CEFCO has been held nation-wide in different places in a rotating manner. Being hosted again in Macao after ten years, it reaffirms Macao's strength as a high-quality exhibition destination. Additionally, at the recently held “20th China Events Industry Fair”, Macao was awarded the Most Influential Exhibition Destination Award, marking its first time receiving this honour. As 2026 begins, the Macao exhibition sector has consecutively landed on important projects and notable awards, showing a strong upward momentum.

Delegation’s Participation Expands Co-operation Network for Macao-Hengqin MICE Industry

CEFCO was founded in 2005 and jointly hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society of Independent Show Organisers (SISO), and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). It is a national-level, international professional exhibition forum and one of the most prestigious and influential annual events in the global exhibition industry.

IPIM organised a delegation of 30 representatives from the Macao MICE industry to attend CEFCO 2026, which had over 600 participants from more than 20 countries and regions, including exhibition organisers, corporate executives, industry elites, and experts. This occasion allows the Macao exhibition sector to understand the latest industry trends, enrich market networks, explore potential co-operation opportunities, and enhance the overall strength and core competitiveness of the industry, while promoting the advantages of the Macao-Hengqin MICE sector to introduce major events. During the event, Li Qingshuang, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, met with the Macao exhibition industry delegation.

Leveraging National-Level Events to Enhance Value Empowerment with Macao's Advantages

Relying on the unique advantages of Macao’s exhibition market, the CEFCO organisers announced that Macao stood out among multiple competing cities and successfully regained the hosting rights for CEFCO 2027. At the exchange event “Meet@Macao — Night of Prosperity”, IPIM President Che Weng Keong expressed gratitude to the organisers for acknowledging Macao’s past achievements in hosting events and articulated expectations for Macao to enable a high-level opening of the national exhibition industry and to create an efficient platform for international co-operation. For three consecutive years, Macao has been rated as the “Best Convention City (Asia)” and the “Best BT-MICE City” by authoritative magazines. The accumulation of years of development will provide unique value empowerment for CEFCO 2027, including: 1) Providing differentiated business scenarios to promote international exhibition co-operation, leveraging over 40 million tourists annually and a favourable business environment that integrates both Chinese and Western cultures. 2) Acting as a precise liaison for co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, utilising CEFCO’s established international influence to further expand into diverse markets such as Portuguese-speaking countries. 3) Using the new regional co-operation model of “Multi-venue Event” to connect with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, extending forum outcomes to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and beyond to the broader Chinese mainland market, thereby continuously amplifying CEFCO’s platform influence and reach. Guests are warmly invited to participate in CEFCO 2027 in Macao.

IPIM will closely co-ordinate with the CEFCO organisers and work hand in hand with local exhibition industry partners to implement preparations based on the “Exhibition + Inspection + Connection” integrated model, creating diverse experiences for participants.