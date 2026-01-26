LCR Capital Partners Congratulates Longtime Advisor Brendan Rogers on Appointment as Assistant Secretary of the Navy

Mr. Rogers will oversee energy policy, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and installation management for the Navy and Marine Corps

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, today congratulates Brendan Rogers, a former operating partner, investor, and longtime member of LCR’s Advisory Council, on his appointment as Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations, and the Environment). He was sworn in on December 23, 2025.In this senior civilian leadership role within the US Department of the Navy, Mr. Rogers will oversee energy policy, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and installation management for the Navy and Marine Corps—responsibilities that are central to operational readiness, sustainability, and national security.“Brendan has been a trusted advisor to LCR for many years, bringing deep operational insight, disciplined judgment, and a principled approach to complex investment and infrastructure matters,” said Sherman Baldwin , CEO of LCR Capital Partners. “His appointment reflects the caliber of leadership he consistently demonstrated as an operating partner, investor, and Advisory Council member.”LCR Capital Partners also expressed its gratitude to Mr. Rogers for his contributions as a member of the firm’s Advisory Council, where he has provided valuable strategic insight and guidance. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition and are confident he will serve the country with distinction.“We are sincerely thankful for Brendan’s time, counsel, and support as part of LCR’s Advisory Council,” added Suresh Rajan , Founder and Executive Chairman. “His perspective and leadership have been greatly appreciated and have contributed meaningfully to our firm.”In light of his new government responsibilities, Mr. Rogers has formally resigned from LCR Capital Partners’ Advisory Council to fully dedicate his time and focus to his role at the Department of the Navy. LCR fully supports this decision and extends its best wishes as he begins this next chapter of public service.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

EB-5 Program Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.