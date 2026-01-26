Hollywood Power Couple Michael Jai White & Gillian White Launch ‘Fight for Love’ Podcast

A candid new podcast on marriage, commitment, and real-life love from Hollywood’s power couple.

Marriage isn’t about perfection. It’s about commitment, growth, and choosing each other every single day.” — Michael Jai White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Power Couple, acclaimed actors, martial artists, and real-life married couple Michael Jai White and Gillian White are stepping behind the microphone to launch an inspiring new podcast focused on the truth about relationships, commitment, and building a lasting marriage in today’s world.

Titled “Fight for Love”, the weekly podcast invites listeners into the couple’s honest, humorous, and often deeply personal conversations about what it really means to create a thriving partnership. Drawing from years of shared life experience, the Whites explore topics such as communication, blended families, trust, emotional resilience, passion, and maintaining individual identity while growing together.

“We’ve always believed that marriage is both a beautiful gift and a daily practice,” said Michael Jai White. “Gillian and I wanted to create a space where we could share what we’ve learned, the successes, the mistakes, everything, with the hope that it encourages other couples on their journey.”

Gillian White adds, “We’re not here to present a perfect picture. We’re here to be real. If our stories and insights can help even one couple feel more connected or more hopeful, then it’s all worth it.”

Fight for Love is executive produced by Ash Cash Exantus, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and media strategist known for developing purpose-driven platforms that blend authenticity, impact, and cultural relevance. Exantus brings his signature storytelling vision and audience-first approach to the podcast, helping shape a show that is as meaningful as it is engaging.

“Michael and Gillian represent what intentional partnership looks like in real life,” said Exantus. “Fight for Love is not about perfection. It’s about commitment, growth, and choosing each other daily. This podcast fills a much-needed space for honest conversations about love, marriage, and legacy.”

Each episode will feature in-depth discussions between the hosts, listener Q&As, and occasional special guests from the entertainment world, relationship coaching space, and beyond. The podcast aims to offer practical guidance while also celebrating the joy, complexity, and humor that come with long-term love.

Fight for Love will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Audio episodes release Wednesdays at 6:00 AM EST, with video episodes premiering Wednesdays at 6:00 PM EST on YouTube, beginning February 11, 2026.

Visit www.TheFightForLoveShow.com to subscribe and stay connected.

Media Inquiries:

Reginald Crossley, Project Manager/Producer

(404) 409-7761

Reggie@TheFightforLoveShow.com

Fight for Love Official Trailer

