InfraGard National Members Alliance & AirSight to Address 2026 NDAA Impact on Drone Security In New Webinar

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), in collaboration with AirSight , has announced a technical webinar scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026. The session, titled "Drones, Defense, and Policy Shifts: The 2026 NDAA," will provide a critical analysis of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and its specific implications for Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) governance.Webinar Schedule:Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026Time: 1:00 PM EST (8:00 PM EET)Platform: Virtual WebinarLegislative Context: The 2026 NDAA The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act represents a significant shift in federal policy regarding airspace security and technology management. While historically focused on Department of Defense assets, the 2026 provisions introduce new governance frameworks that extend to state and local governments, critical infrastructure owners, and private sector operators.This webinar will examine how the new legislation restricts and mandates the deployment of UAS and C-UAS technologies. Key areas of focus will include:1. Changes in authority regarding who can deploy Counter-UAS technologies.2. New compliance requirements for critical infrastructure operators.3. The evolving distinction between federal and non-federal drone regulation.Launch of the UAS/C-UAS Cross Sector Council In response to these legislative changes, this event will serve as the official launch of the UAS/C-UAS Cross Sector Council. Hosted by the InfraGard National Members Alliance, this new body is established to bridge the gap between policy enactment and operational reality.The Council’s mandate is to facilitate ongoing dialogue between government regulators, security stakeholders, and industry leaders. As the 2026 NDAA reshapes the legal landscape, the Council will focus on identifying emerging risks and standardizing cross-sector coordination challenges.Session Agenda The one-hour briefing will cover:1. Council Introduction: Defining the mission and scope of the UAS/C-UAS Cross Sector Council.2. Regulatory Briefing: A detailed breakdown of the UAS/C-UAS provisions within the 2026 NDAA.3. Impact Analysis: A moderated panel discussion on the practical application of these policies, focusing on compliance and risk mitigation.Registration Information This session is designed for security directors, legal compliance officers, infrastructure operators, and government liaisons. Registration is currently open to relevant stakeholders.About InfraGard National Members Alliance: The InfraGard National Members Alliance is a non-profit organization serving as a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It allows for the sharing of information and intelligence to prevent hostile acts against the United States.About AirSight: AirSight specializes in airspace security, providing UAS and drone pilot detection technology to enhance situational awareness and safety for public and private sectors.

