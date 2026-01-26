Emerald partners with MADX Digital to accelerate preventative health growth through SEO and AI visibility

MADX digital logo and EMERALD logo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald , a preventative healthcare membership platform combining advanced screenings with continuous GP support and personalised action plans, today announced a partnership with MADX Digital , the SEO and AI-optimisation agency for tech companies.Through the partnership, MADX Digital will support Emerald’s growth by improving organic discovery and increasing visibility across AI-led search experiences, helping more people find Emerald when they are actively looking for preventative health support.Emerald’s membership includes a baseline blood screening: a 10-minute blood, urine, and physical assessment testing over 115 biomarkers. Members can also upload data from wearables, past results, and family history, enabling an evolving plan that is reviewed and approved by doctors.“Investing in SEO early is hugely important. With Toni and the MADX Digital team’s expertise, alongside our in-house medical research and content capability, we’re excited to build this partnership through 2026 and help more people discover Emerald at the moment they decide to take control of their health earlier,” said Alexander Badalyan, CEO and Co-founder of Emerald.”Toni Koraza, Co-founder of MADX Digital, is also an Emerald member and an angel investor in the company, bringing a personal lens to the partnership.“It’s a privilege to back Emerald and help more people discover it,” said Toni Koraza, Co-founder of MADX Digital. “I’m an Emerald member myself, and I’ve seen how powerful it is to pair real clinical screening with an ongoing plan. Our job now is to make sure the right people find Emerald through search and AI, at the exact moment they’re ready to take their health seriously.”The partnership will focus on strengthening Emerald’s digital presence through technical SEO foundations, content that matches high-intent health queries, and authority building to support credibility across both traditional search results and AI-generated answers.About EmeraldEmerald is a preventative healthcare membership platform in the UK, combining advanced screenings with continuous GP support and personalised action plans. Members receive one membership and an evolving, doctor-approved plan, including a baseline blood screening that tests over 115 biomarkers, with the ability to incorporate wearable data, historic results, and family history.About MADX DigitalMADX Digital is the SEO and AI-optimisation agency for tech companies. MADX Digital helps companies grow by building visibility across search engines and AI discovery platforms.Media contactEmerald: Alexander Badalyan, alex@withemerald.comMADX Digital: Toni Koraza, toni@madx.digital

