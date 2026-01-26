Tsunan Sake Brewery Showcases the New Potential of 'Premium Table Rice Sake' at Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition 2026

The FUKUHAKU booth at Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition 2026, where Tsunan Sake Brewery welcomed visitors and introduced the emerging category of “Premium Table Rice Sake.” Tsunan Sake Brewery’s flagship expression, crafted from 100% Uonuma-grown Koshihikari—showcasing layered umami and a terroir-driven profile designed for modern dining. A lively scene of consumers, chefs, sommeliers, industry professionals, and creators exchanging ideas at the same table—reflecting how sake is evolving beyond traditional boundaries. Kengo Suzuki, President of Tsunan Sake Brewery, sharing the philosophy behind “Brew for Future” and the story of transforming world-class table rice into premium sake. The Tsunan Sake Brewery nestled in Niigata’s heavy-snow region—where ultra-soft natural water and cold winter conditions support slow, precise fermentation.

100% Uonuma Koshihikari “Premium Table Rice Sake,” crafted from one of the world’s finest table rices, expands from Taiwan to global markets

XINYI DISTRICT, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tsunan Town, Nakauonuma District, Niigata Prefecture; President: Kengo Suzuki; hereinafter “Tsunan Sake Brewery”) participated in one of Taiwan’s largest alcoholic beverage exhibitions, Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition, held in Taipei in January 2026. In collaboration with its local partner HUKUHAKU, Tsunan Sake Brewery hosted a special tasting featuring its new category concept: “Premium Table Rice Sake,” brewed using 100% Uonuma-grown Koshihikari.

The exhibition welcomed a broad audience—from general consumers to sake and wine professionals, food & beverage industry stakeholders, media, and influential Taiwan-based creators. Beyond flavor alone, visitors showed strong interest in the philosophy, craftsmanship, and regional story behind Tsunan Sake Brewery’s table-rice brewing approach, generating deep resonance around a new way of thinking about premium sake.



Resonance at the Venue: A Story That Lives Beyond Taste

At the tasting, Tsunan Sake Brewery highlighted its flagship expression, GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition. The sake’s layered profile—shaped by the rich umami of Uonuma Koshihikari, the ultra-soft snow-country water of Tsunan, and a naturally low-temperature fermentation environment unique to heavy-snow regions—left a strong impression on many attendees.

A frequent topic of discussion was Tsunan Sake Brewery’s guiding question: “Why choose table rice—specifically Uonuma Koshihikari—rather than traditional sake rice?” Tsunan Sake Brewery’s answer is a challenge to convention: elevating a globally respected culinary ingredient into sake through science-driven brewing and meticulous technique. This approach resonated strongly with Taiwan’s wine-literate consumers and experts, who described the sake as “terroir-driven,” and “a sake that stands alongside cuisine as an equal at the table.”



From Taiwan—Asia’s Gateway—to the World

Taiwan is widely recognized as a sophisticated market with deep understanding of Japanese sake, and also as a hub that shapes trends across Asia. Through conversations at the venue, Tsunan Sake Brewery reaffirmed that many Taiwanese consumers value not only brand and price, but also where the product comes from, who makes it, and what philosophy guides its creation.

Encouraged by the response at Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition, Tsunan Sake Brewery sees Taiwan as a strategic gateway for expanding “Premium Table Rice Sake” globally. In 2026, the company plans to use Taiwan as a key starting point to further communicate this new value standard across Asia, Europe, and North America.



A New Vision for Sake, Born at a Crossroads of Diverse Communities

Throughout the exhibition, the Taipei World Trade Center venue became a lively crossroads where consumers, experts, chefs, sommeliers, and creators naturally gathered—sharing drinks at the same table and exchanging perspectives. Many commented that:

“Sake isn’t only for Japanese cuisine.”

“It pairs surprisingly well with meat, cheese, and buttery dishes.”

These voices reflected a growing, shared realization aligned with Tsunan Sake Brewery’s mission: redefining sake as a modern dining companion with global culinary versatility.



“Brew for Future”: Brewing a Co-Existing Future—Starting from Taiwan

Tsunan Sake Brewery’s core philosophy is “Brew for Future”—to brew a future where people, nature, and communities thrive together. The challenge of transforming table rice into the highest class of sake is also a sustainability-driven initiative: enhancing the long-term value of agriculture and creating new possibilities for regional resources.

The strong reception in Taiwan demonstrated that this philosophy can resonate across borders and cultures—positioning “Premium Table Rice Sake” as a globally relevant narrative for the future of sake.



Comment from Tsunan Sake Brewery

Kengo Suzuki, President, Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

“At Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition, we were truly encouraged to see that people resonated not only with the taste, but also with why we brew this sake—and the story behind it. Taiwan is Asia’s gateway, and we strongly feel that the value of ‘table rice sake’ can expand from here to the world.”



About “GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition”

GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition is a top-tier Junmai Daiginjo crafted to fully express the rich sweetness and umami of Uonuma-grown Koshihikari. It delivers a memorable experience—one that naturally invites an audible “delicious.” Beyond delighting the drinker, it embodies Uonuma’s deep rice-growing heritage and the region’s agricultural blessings.

Due to its limited production, each bottle includes a wooden tag with an individual serial number, making it an ideal gift and a celebratory centerpiece—an exceptional sake born from Uonuma-Tsunan Koshihikari.

Product website: https://koshihikari.tsunan-sake.com/



About Tsunan Sake Brewery

Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd. is a sake brewery based in Tsunan Town, Nakauonuma District, Niigata Prefecture—one of Japan’s heaviest snowfall regions. The brewery uses natural spring water originating from mountain ranges of around 2,000 meters elevation as its brewing water. Under the brand concept “Brew for Future”, Tsunan Sake Brewery crafts sake using locally sourced rice varieties such as Gohyakumangoku as well as Uonuma Koshihikari.

In 2025, Tsunan Sake Brewery received the Niigata Governor’s Award (1st place) at the Echigo-style Sake Brewing Technical Competition, a leading contest recognizing excellence in brewing technique.

Corporate website: https://tsunan-sake.com/

”Tsunan Sake Brewery” This is one of the world's heaviest snowfall areas.

