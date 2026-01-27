AGRC & Risky Women Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Women in Governance, Risk & Compliance

AGRC & Risky Women Partner Up

AGRC and Risky Women partner to advance women in governance, risk and compliance through education, networking, and thought leadership initiatives.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) and Risky Women, a leading global network championing women in governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced a strategic partnership to enhance professional development opportunities, foster thought leadership, and expand networking resources for GRC professionals worldwide.

The collaboration brings together AGRC's growing global reach as a professional body for GRC education and accreditation with Risky Women's influential community network that has been connecting and celebrating women in GRC since 2014.

AGRC offers accredited qualifications, certifications, and professional development programmes across compliance, AML, corporate governance, risk management, ESG, and sanctions. Its Level 3 Certificates are accredited by The London Institute of Banking & Finance, and its global membership spans multiple industries and over 75 jurisdictions.

Risky Women complements this with a highly engaged network known for thought leadership through its acclaimed podcast series Risky Women Radio, the Women to Watch recognition programme, industry events, and educational content that elevates women's voices and perspectives in the profession.

This partnership reflects a shared vision: to raise professional standards in governance, risk and compliance while actively advancing diversity, inclusion, and leadership representation within the profession. Members of both organisations will benefit from expanded access to educational resources, peer networks, and industry insights that address the evolving challenges facing GRC professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Risky Women to create meaningful opportunities and to shape the future of the GRC profession worldwide," said Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners and Media at AGRC. "This collaboration represents AGRC’s commitment to build a more inclusive, future-ready GRC profession and to foster diverse perspectives in our growing industry. By combining AGRC’s education and accreditation capabilities with Risky Women's powerful global network, we can strengthen both professional standards and leadership diversity across the GRC industry – while also delivering greater value to our members."

Kimberley Cole, Chief Risky Woman, said "We are excited to embark on this partnership with AGRC, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to empower women in governance, risk, and compliance. By joining forces, we can create a vibrant platform that not only highlights women's contributions to the industry but also addresses the pressing challenges we face together. This collaboration will amplify our voices, foster innovation, and ultimately pave the way for a more inclusive future in GRC."

The partnership will launch with a series of joint events and initiatives planned for the coming months. First activities include a collaborative webinar and white paper on behavioural sciences in the GRC space in partnership with SBC Behaves, followed by an in-person thought leadership and networking event in London in early May 2026. Further details will be announced in due course.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is a professional organisation dedicated to advancing excellence in governance, risk management and compliance practices globally. AGRC provides education, networking, and thought leadership resources to GRC professionals across industries. For more information visit www.agrc.org.

About Risky Women

Risky Women is a network dedicated to connecting and empowering women working in governance, risk and compliance. Through events, resources, and community building, Risky Women supports the professional development and advancement of women in the GRC field. For more information visit www.riskywomen.org.

