The Electrical Equipment Market is projected to achieve a value of US $2339.86 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company's Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035



LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electrical equipment market has become a crucial part of modern industry and infrastructure, experiencing substantial growth over recent years. With the increasing reliance on electrical systems across various sectors, this market is set to continue expanding, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer needs. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping the electrical equipment industry.

Electrical Equipment Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The electrical equipment market has shown impressive growth recently, with its size projected to rise from $1752.23 billion in 2025 to $1843.57 billion in 2026. This expansion corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The increases witnessed in previous years are largely the result of early electrification efforts in both industry and residential sectors, alongside the broadening of power distribution networks. Additionally, heightened demand for household and commercial appliances, the establishment of standardized electrical protection solutions, and the widespread use of lighting and wiring in construction projects have fueled this growth.

Projected Expansion of the Electrical Equipment Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the electrical equipment market is anticipated to accelerate, reaching $2339.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is expected to be driven by the ongoing transition to smart and automated electrical systems, greater integration of renewable energy sources, and the increasing popularity of electric mobility, which boosts demand for cables and power-related equipment. The rise in manufacturing of energy-efficient appliances and a stronger focus on sustainable, recyclable electrical components also contribute to market expansion. Key trends forecasted include the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting and appliances, demand for advanced power distribution and protection mechanisms, expanded use of renewable energy technologies, and more smart control devices in both residential and commercial environments, along with an increased need for robust wiring and cabling solutions in infrastructure development.

Understanding Electrical Equipment and Its Role

Electrical equipment encompasses devices that generate, distribute, and utilize electrical power. These products primarily function by converting electrical energy into work and managing electrical flows, ensuring the protection of systems, properties, and individuals. The broad category of electrical equipment includes power generation units, distribution networks, and various appliances and machinery that rely on electrical energy to operate.

Innovation in Electronics as a Major Growth Factor in the Electrical Equipment Market

Rapid technological advancements in electronics are fueling steady demand for newer, more advanced electrical equipment. Continuous innovation attracts both individual consumers and businesses eager to replace or upgrade existing devices with the latest, faster, and more efficient versions. The rise of digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), combined with cutting-edge communication networks like 5G, is expected to further accelerate product innovation. These developments will drive the demand for sophisticated electronic equipment throughout the forecast period.

Manufacturing Sector Expansion Boosts Electrical Equipment Market Growth

The growth of the manufacturing industry is playing a significant role in propelling the electrical equipment market forward. As a sector responsible for transforming raw materials into finished products through machinery and technology, manufacturing relies heavily on electrical equipment for powering machinery, controlling processes, enhancing safety, and improving automation and efficiency. For example, in September 2024, a report by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) indicated that the value-added output in the U.S. manufacturing sector increased from an annual rate of $2.881 trillion in the first quarter to $2.910 trillion in the second quarter of 2024. Manufacturing accounted for 10.0% of the total U.S. economy's value-added output during this period. Furthermore, the real value-added output rose from $2.337 trillion to $2.384 trillion from Q1 to Q2. These data points underscore how growth in manufacturing activities is directly supporting expansion in the electrical equipment market.

Regional Overview of the Electrical Equipment Market in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for electrical equipment. Western Europe held the position of the second largest market, while Africa was identified as the smallest among the global regions. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

