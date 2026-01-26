Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Earns Certified Autism Center™️ Designation, Advancing Inclusive Healthcare in Saudi Arabia

DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has achieved the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation. This recognition underscores JHAH’s commitment to providing inclusive and specialized healthcare services for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities across Saudi Arabia.

As part of the certification process, JHAH staff completed extensive autism training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to better understand, support, and improve care for autistic patients. The certification also involved an on-site audit to evaluate sensory-friendly modifications and offer recommendations to ensure JHAH’s facilities meet top accessibility standards.



Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Howard Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer of JHAH, said, “Earning the Certified Autism Center designation reflects our unwavering commitment to creating inclusive healthcare environments where every patient feels understood, supported and safe. The autism-focused training our teams completed strengthens our ability to provide compassionate, evidence‑based care tailored to the unique needs of our patients.”

IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb, emphasizes the importance of this milestone:

“We are honored to work with Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare as they take this vital step toward enhancing accessibility in healthcare,” says Pincomb. “Through this certification, JHAH is leading the way in Saudi Arabia by ensuring that autistic patients and individuals with sensory needs receive the highest quality of care in an environment designed to support them.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a leading healthcare provider, established in 2014 through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership leverages Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical legacy—rooted in the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945—and JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, advanced medical research, and world-renowned medical education. JHAH delivers world-class, patient-centered care across specialties, including cardiology, oncology, cardiology and cardiovascular, oncology, urology and robotic urology, mental health, ENT, gastrointestinal, ophthalmology and allergy and Immunology. Harnessing Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, driving digital healthcare innovation, and developing a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

