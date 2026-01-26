The Third Edition of the Global Labor Market Conference Opens in Riyadh Under Royal Patronage

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi speaking at GLMC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh, 26 January 2026 – Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the third edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) officially opened today in Riyadh, with broad participation from Their Excellencies Ministers of Labor, decision-makers, and experts from around the world. The conference aims to discuss the most prominent transformations and challenges facing labor markets at both the regional and international levels.His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development inaugurated the conference, noting in his opening remarks that global labor markets are undergoing rapid transformations driven by technological advancement, demographic shifts, and changing skills requirements. He noted that these transformations necessitate enhanced international cooperation and intensified exchange of expertise to build more resilient and sustainable labor markets.His Excellency explained that GLMC has become a global platform that brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts, with the aim of moving beyond the exchange of views and ideas toward the development of evidence-based, practical solutions that contribute to strengthening labor market readiness for future changes, particularly in light of the rapid expansion in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence.His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development further noted that the themes of the conference in its current edition address a number of key issues, most notably trade shifts and their impact on employment opportunities, informal economies, global skills systems, and the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs. These are addressed alongside employment during times of crisis and the building of flexible labor markets, with a particular focus on empowering youth as a fundamental pillar of future economies.His Excellency Eng. Al Rajhi also reviewed the Kingdom’s experience in developing the labor market under Vision 2030, affirming that hosting the conference is not limited to showcasing the national experience, but also aims to contribute to strengthening global dialogue on labor market transformations and benefiting from diverse international experiences and best practices.On the sidelines of the conference, the Ministerial Roundtable was held with the participation of Their Excellencies Ministers of Labor from various countries around the world. The meeting discussed the most prominent shared challenges facing labor markets, foremost among them technological transformations, skills development, the informal economy, and improving job quality, in addition to empowering youth and women and enhancing inclusiveness in the labor market.During the meeting, ministers emphasized the importance of investing in human capital as the main driver of economic growth, and the need to develop flexible and proactive policies that respond to rapid changes in labor markets. They also stressed the importance of translating the outcomes of discussions into practical steps through joint cooperation programs, data exchange, and the building of effective partnerships with international organizations.The conference is witnessing the participation of more than 40 Ministers of Labor, alongside more than 200 international speakers, and 10,000 participants from within the Kingdom and beyond. The program includes more than 50 sessions and events, reflecting the advanced standing the GLMC has achieved as an influential global platform shaping the future of work.The conference continues on its second day through dialogue sessions, workshops, and significant initiatives aimed at supporting international cooperation, exchanging expertise, and developing policies that contribute to building more efficient and sustainable labor markets, and improving quality of life for individuals and communities around the world.About the Global Labor Market ConferenceThe Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) is an international platform that brings together governments, international institutions, the private sector, experts, academics, and youth voices to examine the current state of global labor markets and shape their future. Through year-round initiatives and a flagship annual event, GLMC promotes evidence-based dialogue, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector collaboration to identify practical and sustainable solutions that support fair, resilient, and competitive labor markets.Focusing on critical issues such as workforce development, technological transformation, economic mobility, and the evolving nature of work, GLMC is committed to translating insights into practical, sustainable solutions that deliver real-world impact._____________________________________________________________________________________Program & Contact:The full GLMC 2026 program is available on the website: https://www.glmc.com/glmc-2026 For more information or inquiries, please reach out to: media@glmc.com

