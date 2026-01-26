Adam Mayhew's '50 Down 32 to Go' Delivers Side-Splitting Nostalgia for Britain's Quirky Coming of Age

A Hilarious Memoir Blending Childhood Chaos, Middle-Age Mayhem, and Unfiltered Life Lessons – Perfect for Fans of David Mitchell and Bill Bryson

EVERSLEY, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About the Book:In 50 Down 32 to Go, Adam Mayhew serves up a rollicking, no-holds-barred reflection on life’s absurdities, from the mothball-scented suspicions of a 1970s village childhood to the Lycra-clad lunacy of middle age. Born into a world of nappy pins, talcum clouds, and Baby Ribena (the sugary elixir that somehow didn’t rot a generation’s teeth overnight), Mayhew charts his path through sweet-shop sugar rushes, prejudice-laced playgrounds, and the unshakeable obsession with a perpetually underachieving football team. Fast-forward to today, and he’s wrestling with veggie boxes, social media stalkers, and the corporate bullsh*t that turns ambitious grads into weary cogs. With wry wit and unflinching honesty, this is a love letter to Britain’s eccentric underbelly, think Enid Blyton meets The League of Gentlemen, laced with the warm glow of retro TV nights and the sting of hindsight’s what-ifs. It’s not a self-help bible (as his mates cheekily dubbed early drafts), but a reminder that life’s bumpy road is best enjoyed with a pint, a pie, and a healthy disregard for the beige.Key Highlights:• Nostalgic Nonsense: Dive into the golden era of Kids’ TV from hypnotic Bagpuss to the psychedelic pandemonium of In the Night Garden (complete with conspiracy theories about Derek Jacobi’s involvement) and why modern sanitised shows feel like flat-pack furniture.• Village Vibes and Vintage Vices: Unpack the St Mary Mead-meets-Royston Vasey prejudices of rural England, from casual racism to AIDS-era paranoia, all viewed through a lens of grown-up empathy and eye-rolling irony.• Sugar-Fuelled Shenanigans: Relive quarter-of-sweets, Grifter bikes (the cool kid’s chariot with gears that fought back), and beach days sans helicopter parenting, proving freedom tasted better with a Wagon Wheel in hand.• Middle-Age Madness: From becoming a MAMIL (Middle-Aged Man In Lycra) who debates disc brakes over dinner, to battling the “social media monster” and ditching the corporate treadmill for mateship and mindfulness.• Food for Thought: A throwback feast of Spam fritters, Angel Delight highs, and why your gran’s overindulgence was the real MVP of childhood happiness.About the Author:Adam Mayhew grew up in a postcard-pretty yet whisper-suspicious south-of-England village, a curious mash-up of Miss Marple charm and The League of Gentlemen eccentricity. A deluded ex-sportsman still foolishly wedded to his underdog football team, he’s a devoted husband and dad whose “edgy” dress sense tests his family’s patience daily. After nearly three decades on the corporate mouse wheel, amassing perks but eyeing altruistic escapes, he’s swapped boardrooms for veggie patches and charity marathons (his carbonised cooking stays firmly off the menu). A trance-music loyalist with a fierce sense of nostalgia, Mayhew wrote this book to bottle his ironic life learnings, hoping it sparks retro giggles, cautionary nods, moment.

