OKRs Tool Introduces Industry-First Adoption Insurance, Offering Refunds If Teams Don’t Use the Product

SaaS company ties refunds to real product usage with the launch of OKR Adoption Insurance.

When teams know adoption risk is shared, they’re more confident committing to OKRs,” — Steven Macdonald

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKRs Tool , a SaaS platform for setting and tracking Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), today announced the launch of OKR Adoption Insurance , an industry-first policy that refunds customers if their teams fail to actively adopt the product after rollout.Unlike traditional SaaS guarantees that focus on access or technical availability, Adoption Insurance is tied directly to actual usage. If a customer’s team does not reach 60% active usage within 30 days of rollout, OKRs Tool will issue a full refund.The policy is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise and startup software alike: tools that are purchased but never meaningfully used.“Most software companies sell licenses and hope adoption follows,” said Steven Macdonald, Founder at OKRs Tool. “We decided to take responsibility for the part that actually determines success - whether teams use the product after rollout.”Addressing a Common SaaS ProblemOKRs are widely adopted as a goal-setting framework, but many organizations struggle to maintain consistent usage after launch. While teams invest time in planning and setup, adoption often declines once OKRs move into daily execution.According to OKRs Tool, this gap between purchase and sustained use is rarely addressed by vendors, leaving customers to absorb the risk of failed rollouts.Adoption Insurance shifts that responsibility by making usage - not just access - the basis for accountability.How Adoption Insurance Works- Adoption Insurance is included with all paid OKRs Tool plans.- Usage is measured directly within the platform.- If adoption thresholds are not met within the defined rollout period, customers are eligible for a full refund.- No forms, disputes, or subjective evaluations are required.The company says the goal is not to increase refunds, but to reduce hesitation and risk during rollout.“When teams know adoption risk is shared, they’re more confident committing to OKRs,” added Steven. “In practice, most customers never use the policy because adoption becomes self-sustaining.”A Shift Toward Outcome-Based AccountabilityThe introduction of Adoption Insurance reflects a broader shift toward outcome-based accountability in SaaS, where vendors are increasingly expected to stand behind real-world results rather than feature access alone.OKRs Tool believes this approach aligns incentives between software providers and customers, particularly for products where success depends on consistent participation across teams.About OKRs ToolOKRs Tool is a goal management platform designed to help teams align strategy with execution using the OKR framework. The platform is used by startups and growing teams to set objectives, track progress, and maintain alignment as organizations scale.For more information about OKR Adoption Insurance, visit www.okrstool.com

