ITPS Canada signs historic Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopian Air Force

ITPS Canada and Ethiopian Air Force sign agreement

ITPS Canada and the Ethiopian Air Force to collaborate on advanced training, aircraft sustainment and upgrades

The Ethiopian Air Force is focused on modernization and capacity development. ITPS is honoured to be considered a partner in these efforts. Together, we support sustainable growth and mission success.” — Giorgio Clementi, Executive Chairman

LONDON, ON, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Future African Air Forces Forum and the Black Lion Airshow, ITPS Canada formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethiopian Air Force (EAF) to establish a framework for long-term collaboration in advanced aircrew and engineering training, aircraft sustainment, and capability enhancement initiatives.The MoU reflects the EAF’s strategic focus on force modernization, operational readiness, and human capital development across air, engineering, and flight test domains. Through this partnership, ITPS Canada will contribute its globally recognized expertise in flight test education, systems evaluation, performance, handling qualities, and airworthiness, as well as its experience in supporting aircraft upgrades, certification activities, and lifecycle sustainment programs. This collaboration is structured to support the EAF’s evolving operational requirements while strengthening indigenous technical and professional capacity within the force.The agreement underscores a shared, outcome-driven approach, aligning ITPS Canada’s comprehensive training and advisory capabilities with the EAF’s modernization roadmap to ensure sustainable, safe, and effective operational capability. This win-win partnership is designed to enable the Ethiopian Air Force to meet current and future mission demands with confidence.ITPS Canada extends its sincere congratulations to the Ethiopian Air Force on the occasion of its 90th anniversary, recognizing nine decades of service, professionalism, and contribution to national and regional security. Appreciation is extended to Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, for the trust placed in ITPS Canada, and to Brigadier General Meseret Getachew, Deputy Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, for the outstanding organization and execution of a world-class event.Finally, ITPS Canada gratefully acknowledges the Embassy of Canada to Ethiopia for its continued support and for representing the Government of Canada at the MoU signing ceremony, reinforcing the strong defence, aerospace, and bilateral cooperation between Canada and Ethiopia.About ITPS Canada Ltd.:ITPS Canada is headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada and comprises the International Test Pilots School (ITPS) and the International Tactical Training Centre (ITTC). ITPS has been training test pilots, flight test engineers, and other flight test professionals for industry, government, and military organizations worldwide for more than three decades. The company is the world's biggest independent school of experimental flight testing and is an Ontario Ministry of Education Designated Learning Institution, offering Master of Science degrees in Flight Testing and Flight Test Engineering. ITPS is a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Approved Training Organization (ATO) 00.30 and is recognized by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP) and the Society of Flight Test Engineers (SFTE).ITTC delivers advanced fighter and tactical training to NATO and allied air forces. Courses include Fighter Lead-In Training, weapons and tactics instruction, electronic warfare, complex mission planning, and instructor development. Training integrates live flying, high-fidelity simulation, and modern tactical curricula, delivered in Canada or in-country, and is supported by the Advanced Aircraft Simulation Centre (AASC) for realistic, scalable multi-domain training.ITPS Canada has proven experience with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) to enable secure government-to-government contracting, providing accountability and reduced risk for international government buyers.

