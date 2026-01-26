Watch The European's Video Interview with Professor Max Finne, Associate Dean of MBA Education at Aalto University

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finland’s Aalto University has updated its MBA and EMBA programmes with data, AI and modular learning pathways to meet demand for technology-focused executive upskilling. Professor Max Finne, its associate dean of MBA education, outlined the changes in an interview with The European European business schools are redesigning their MBA portfolios around AI, analytics and flexible learning pathways as labour demands and technological change alter the landscape of executive education, according to Finland’s Aalto University School of Business.In an exclusive interview with The European, Professor Max Finne, Associate Dean of MBA Education, said Aalto had overhauled its curriculum to reflect how new technologies are altering corporate management and organisational competitiveness. “Nowadays when we see what’s happening in the world, how new technologies are shaping the way that business landscape is perceived and how companies are managed, these are some big challenges for organisations and these require insights from different disciplines,” he said.Aalto’s MBA and EMBA programmes draw on the university’s cross-disciplinary structure, which was formed from the merger of a technology university, a standalone business school and a university of arts and design. Faculty from each now teach across the portfolio, with Finne describing the model as “quite unique” in providing perspectives from technology, business and design in the same cohort.To align programmes with changes in the business environment, Aalto has introduced a new core module on data and analytics, a new “tech pathway” for participants seeking deeper exposure to AI and business analytics, and a forthcoming specialisation on leading organisational transformation in the age of AI. Finne said the goal was to ensure leaders understand both the technology and “how this technology is driving the competitiveness and the profitability of different industries and how industries are transforming.”Flexibility, he said, has become a central design requirement. Participants can start the EMBA in different seasons, take pathway modules before joining a cohort, and integrate elective content drawn from the university’s wider executive education portfolio. “Flexibility is really important for us and we are trying to facilitate that through different means,” Finne said, noting that pathways such as the “tech pathway” and a separate “health pathway” allow participants to complete modules before formally beginning their degree.The flexibility also reflects market dynamics. While traditional MBA cohorts once followed uniform schedules, business schools are now accommodating professionals whose work patterns and upskilling needs vary across industries. Finne said Aalto’s structure, in which the same unit delivers MBA, EMBA and open executive programmes, supports greater choice in elective content and timing.Professor Finne said diversity also plays a role in classroom performance. Participant experience, he explained, is critical because it shapes the case discussions that underpin much of the MBA and EMBA learning process. “The more that we have diversity in terms of the participants’ backgrounds, the richer discussions we will have in the classroom,” Finne told The European’s Juliette Foster, citing a cohort mix that includes engineers, business executives and medical doctors, as well as a gender balance that is “quite equal balance”.Live cases and strategy projects with companies form part of the applied learning model, with participants tackling real organisational challenges over several months in collaboration with academic faculty and industry partners. Finne said the approach ensures that classroom work has “impact into the actual business life,” alongside simulations and traditional case teaching.Finne was recently appointed Associate Dean of MBA Education, a new role at the school. He described the nomination as an example of Finland’s “merit-based” university culture with “quite low hierarchies,” where appointments are made based on skill sets rather than seniority.His priorities include academic excellence, faculty development and international growth, with an ambition to reach new audiences in Central and Southern Europe and in Asia, he added.Looking ahead, Finne expects AI and business analytics to continue shaping the MBA curriculum, alongside what he called “radical creativity,” an emerging area supported by the university’s cross-disciplinary structure. He said future leaders would need both technological understanding and creative capacity to address “grand challenges” such as climate change, as well as the competitive pressures facing organisations.“I want to make sure that our programmes fully respond to these challenges,” he said. “I would like to see Aalto to be the leader in terms of facilitating the renewal in the business through this kind of innovative ways of thinking and creativity.”Watch Professor Max Finne’s full interview on The European’s YouTube channel

