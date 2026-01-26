LinkShortener.io launches contact-level short links to enable true one-to-one personalised call to action links

Create custom short links for each customer, we also have direct integrations to all major email marketing platforms.

HERNE BAY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinkShortener.io has just announced the launch of contact-level short links, a brand new feature only open to enterprise-only plan, this feature is designed to help businesses deliver personalised digital experiences using unique short URLs tied to individual contacts.For brands, short links and standard URLs remain static. Without custom development, advanced query string handling, or complex data pipelines, every recipient typically receives the same link. While this approach is adequate for basic campaigns, it limits personalisation, weakens attribution, and creates challenges when campaigns require unique identifiers such as personalised promo codes, customer-specific landing pages, or private access links.Contact-level short links are designed to remove these constraints and provide a practical way to personalise links at scale.A contact-level short link is a unique short URL created for a single individual, rather than a shared link used across an entire campaign. Each link is associated with an email address, which acts as the unique identifier for the contact. This allows businesses to create one-to-one links without exposing long query strings or relying on custom scripts.With this approach, each recipient can be directed to a specific destination URL, paired with a unique promo code or identifier, while still using a clean, branded short domain. This ensures consistency across campaigns while supporting personalised user journeys.Built for email-led marketing workflowsContact-level short links are designed to fit naturally into existing email marketing workflows. The feature works alongside major email marketing platforms, including Mailchimp, enabling businesses to insert contact-specific short links directly into campaigns, automations, and transactional messages.Rather than generating dynamic URLs at send time, teams can pre-create personalised short links and associate them with individual contacts before a campaign is launched. This approach simplifies setup, reduces risk, and ensures each recipient receives the correct link.Typical use cases include personalised promotional campaigns, unique discount codes, customer-specific onboarding links, account access URLs, and CRM-driven communications. Because each link is unique, engagement can be measured at an individual level rather than only at a campaign or segment level.Simple bulk import processThe contact-level short links feature is available directly within the LinkShortener.io dashboard for approved enterprise customers.Once enabled, users can navigate to Contact-Level Short Links from the left-hand menu. From there, they can import CSV files containing customer data. Each import includes an email address, a destination URL, and an optional promo code or identifier.Each row in the CSV file generates a unique short link tied to the email address provided. This allows businesses to create large volumes of personalised links in a single action, without manual configuration or repetitive setup.Centralised dashboard and exportsAll contact-level short links are stored in a dedicated dashboard within LinkShortener.io. From this dashboard, users can view recently imported links, review destination URLs, and manage personalised links at scale.The dashboard also allows users to export newly created short links or export the complete set of contact-level short links at any time. These exports can then be used within email platforms, CRM systems, or internal reporting tools.This centralised management approach helps teams maintain visibility and control, even when handling thousands of personalised links across multiple campaigns.Enterprise-only accessContact-level short links are available exclusively on LinkShortener.io enterprise plans.Businesses must complete the enterprise contact form to request access and receive a tailored quote. Once approved, a new plan is created and the feature becomes available within the account.This controlled access ensures the feature is deployed in environments where scale, governance, and operational oversight are required.Supporting clearer attributionBy assigning a unique short link to each contact, businesses gain improved insight into engagement behaviour. Rather than relying solely on aggregated metrics, teams can associate link interactions with specific contacts, supporting clearer attribution and reporting.This makes it easier to identify high-intent contacts, measure the effectiveness of personalised offers, and inform follow-up communications.Designed for flexibilityWhile contact-level short links are particularly well suited to email marketing, they can also be used wherever personalised URLs are required. This includes CRM communications, private link distribution, and secure access scenarios.With the introduction of contact-level short links, LinkShortener.io continues to expand its platform beyond basic link shortening, providing enterprise teams with greater control over personalisation, tracking, and link management.Businesses interested in accessing contact-level short links can request a quote through the LinkShortener.io enterprise contact form.

