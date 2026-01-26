Prolific Studio Strengthens Global Presence with Advanced Animation Services in the USA and UK

Prolific Studio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific Studio, a premier animation company, is proud to announce its robust presence across the United States and the United Kingdom, delivering world-class 2D and 3D animation, product animation, motion graphics, visual effects (VFX), and game trailers for top brands, studios, and agencies. With offices strategically located in New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Colorado, and London, Prolific Studio has become a trusted partner for clients seeking high-quality creative solutions.

“Our mission is to redefine visual storytelling,” said Kamal Hasan, Founder & CEO of Prolific Studio. “As a leading animation studio in New York and animation studio in Los Angeles, and with multiple locations across the USA and UK, we combine creativity, technology, and strategy to produce projects that consistently exceed expectations. From animated explainer videos to VFX and game trailers, we deliver excellence in every project.”

USA Offices:

New York: Commercial animations, VR experiences, character design, motion graphics – serving East Coast clients seeking innovative storytelling.

Address: 17 State Street, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10004

Los Angeles: Film & TV animations, CGI, demo videos, gaming trailers, corporate projects – catering to Hollywood studios and entertainment companies.

Address: 5670 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Palo Alto: Product visualizations, explainer videos, motion graphics – delivering solutions for tech companies and startups in Silicon Valley.

Address: 2100 Geng Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303

Colorado: Corporate animations, marketing videos, motion graphics – serving businesses and organizations across the Mountain West region.

Address: 97 Main St, Suite 3301, Edwards, CO 81632

UK Office:

London: 2D & 3D animations, VFX, game trailers, and motion graphics – providing European clients with high-end animation solutions that elevate brand storytelling.

Address: 3rd Floor, Bridge Street News Building, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom

Prolific Studio’s Strength:

Mastery in 2D & 3D animation for commercial, corporate, and entertainment projects

Animated explainer video production for marketing, product launches, and brand storytelling – a core strength of the studio

Product animation for tech, consumer goods, and e-commerce brands

Motion graphics for marketing campaigns, interactive presentations, and digital content

VFX & CGI for film, TV, and digital media

Game trailers and cinematic content for gaming studios

With its multi-location footprint and wide range of services, Prolific Studio stands as a strong, reliable brand in the animation industry, trusted by clients in the USA, UK, and beyond to deliver high-quality, visually captivating projects.

Contact Information:

Name: Prolific Studio

Email: info@prolificstudio.co

Phone: +800-385-0449

Website: https://prolificstudio.co

About Prolific Studio:

Founded by Kamal Hasan, Prolific Studio is a leading animation studio in USA and UK. Specializing in 2D & 3D animation, product animation, motion graphics, VFX, and game trailers, the studio combines creativity, technology, and strategic insight to produce projects that engage audiences and elevate brands. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Colorado, and London, Prolific Studio has established itself as a trusted global brand in the animation industry.

