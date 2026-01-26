The Human Counter-Revolution: KissFromItaly Expands Amalfi Fleet to Defy the 'Cold' AI Travel Trend

KissFromItaly Company Logo Kiss From Italy New 52' Yacht Crusing towards the Amalfi Coast The Faraglioni of Capri Island

KissFromItaly expands its Amalfi fleet to 30+ vessels, prioritizing "human-first" luxury travel over AI automation with two new flagship 2026 motor yachts.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where travel is increasingly managed by algorithms and AI-automated platforms, KissFromItaly —a premier boutique operator with headquarters in Boston and operational offices in Florence, Italy—is doubling down on the "human-first" element. The company today announced a strategic expansion of its maritime portfolio, debuting two flagship 2026 models—a 42ft custom cruiser and a 52ft luxury motor yacht—reinforcing a fleet that now exceeds 30 vessels dedicated to private boat tours on the Amalfi Coast Expanding the Fleet of Luxury Yachts - The 2026 expansion introduces a 42ft custom cruiser and a 52ft luxury motor yacht, adding new depth to a fleet carefully articulated into four distinct service lines: Traditional, Comfort, Sport, and Luxury. This tiered approach allows KissFromItaly to provide tailored experiences for every traveler profile, from romantic excursions for couples to fun, safe trips for families.The Anti-Algorithm Approach to Travel Services - While global booking platforms offer "off-the-shelf" boat rentals, KissFromItaly leverages 20+ years of local expertise to provide what AI cannot: Genuine Human Warmth."The market is changing," says Andrea Barsotti, Founder of KissFromItaly. "In a travel world increasingly dominated by preconfigured AI services, the desire for human touch and deep personalization is becoming more important than ever. The emotional understanding of a client's needs is at the core of our service—it is something ChatGPT or any other AI simply cannot match."Reliability Meets Scale - With a 20+ year track record, hundreds of glowing reviews from luxury clients and travel agents, and a consistent Badge of Excellence on TripAdvisor and Viator, KissFromItaly’s 30+ boat fleet offers a level of operational reliability rarely found in the fragmented Amalfi Coast charter market. For travel advisors, this means a "one-stop-shop" for every client profile, backed by a 24/7 on-the-ground team that handles every detail of the itinerary.The No-AI Advantage: Luxury is Personal - "People are not looking for cold, automated answers," adds Barsotti. "They want personal attention and a partner who cares for their specific needs. A chatbot can’t feel the heartbeat of a celebration. We specialize in the details that algorithms ignore: coordinating a surprise flower arrangement for a proposal, hiring a professional on-board photographer, stocking a specific vintage of Chardonnay, or securing the 'impossible' table at a secluded seaside restaurant in Positano."Beyond the logistics, KissFromItaly focuses on personal care: matching families with patient, child-friendly skippers, or providing attentive, discreet captains for honeymooning couples. "We don’t just provide a boat; we provide an Italian summer with a soul, curated specifically for your story" says Barsotti.Total Regional Access: From All Hubs to All Gems - Recognizing that true luxury is about seamless convenience, KissFromItaly provides private boat tours and charters departing from every major hub, including Naples, Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi. This comprehensive network provides exclusive access to the Mediterranean’s most coveted destinations: the Amalfi Coast, Capri , Ischia, and Procida.________________________________________About KissFromItalyKissFromItaly is a boutique travel company owned by Blue Travel LLC, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and Florence, Italy. Founded in 2010 by Andrea Barsotti, the company specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys across Italy, designed and operated by local experts.KissFromItaly curates private tours, yacht charters, wine and food experiences, cultural excursions, and VIP transfers in destinations including Rome, Florence, Venice, the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Sardinia, and Lake Como. Each experience is planned with a strong focus on authenticity, logistical precision, and personal service.With more than 20 years of operational experience in Italy, KissFromItaly’s team work closely with local guides, skippers, drivers, and hospitality partners to deliver consistently high standards of quality and reliability. KissFromItaly has been referenced by international media outlets, including the BBC, for its destination expertise and collaborates with major travel platforms such as Viator, Expedia, and Airbnb Luxe.________________________________________Andrea Barsotti | Founder & General ManagerAndrea Barsotti is the Founder and General Manager of Blue Travel LLC, the parent company of KissFromItaly. A native of Florence with both Italian and American roots, Andrea combines international business experience with deep local knowledge of Italy’s travel landscape.With over 20 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry, Andrea holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Before founding Blue Travel, he built a career in strategy, marketing, and business development, working with global companies including Kearney and Nestlé.Andrea remains closely involved in the design and evolution of KissFromItaly’s experiences, regularly traveling throughout Italy to refine itineraries, develop new partnerships, and ensure that each journey reflects the company’s commitment to quality, personalization, and human-led travel design.________________________________________Media ContactFrancesca Bersani+1 617-418-1860francesca@kissfromitaly.com

