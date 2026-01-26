Electric Control Panel Market Expected to Grow to $8.38 Billion by 2030 at a 6.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric control panel sector has seen significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in industrial automation and evolving manufacturing needs. As industries increasingly adopt sophisticated control systems, the market is set for continued growth, supported by innovations in smart technologies and energy efficiency.

Electric Control Panel Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The market for electric control panels has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.15 billion in 2025 to $6.55 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly due to the surge in industrial automation, greater use of machinery control systems, widespread application in manufacturing facilities, longstanding reliance on electromechanical control units, and the expansion of process industries.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong momentum, reaching $8.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Growth in the forecast period will be driven by the adoption of smart factory technologies, rising demand for remote monitoring capabilities, the development of safety-compliant control systems, the spread of modular panel designs, and an increasing focus on energy-efficient control solutions. Key trends shaping the future include AI-based predictive control panels, smart manufacturing processes for panel production, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, the use of sustainable materials in panels, and cloud-connected automation systems.

Understanding Electric Control Panels and Their Role

An electric control panel comprises a collection of electrical components designed to manage and regulate the mechanical functions of industrial machinery or equipment. These panels serve as enclosures housing various electrical devices that control and monitor multiple mechanical operations, ensuring smooth and safe performance in industrial environments.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Electric Control Panel Market

A major factor propelling the electric control panel market is the growing demand for factory automation. Factory automation involves integrating automated solutions throughout production lines to improve efficiency and safety. As automation expands, there is an increasing need for reliable control panels to ensure equipment safety and operational reliability.

Additionally, the rise of new industries and machinery installations has led to greater deployment of electric control panels across workplaces, warehouses, and workshops to enhance safety standards. For example, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit, reported industrial automation robot sales reaching 4,281,585 units in 2024, marking a 10% increase from 2023’s figure of 3,740,283 units. This surge highlights the growing application of automation technologies, further driving demand for electric control panels.

Leading Regional Market for Electric Control Panels

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in terms of market share within the electric control panel sector. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market distribution and growth patterns.

