Certified Fraud Examiner Henry Fuentes of Fuentes Forensics LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henry Fuentes wants us to know that his career as a litigation support consultant and certified fraud examiner has been exciting, diverse, multifaceted and ever evolving. There is no such thing as a typical day, he states, with each case presenting new challenges to uncover fraud and measure economic losses With decades of experience, Henry along with other economic experts at Economatrix Research Associates work to measure economic losses and detect fraud within organizations that is designed to fairly compensate those individuals and organizations that have suffered losses at the hands of others, often in the tens of millions of dollars.

Henry is also the owner of Fuentes Forensics, LLC, is a Certified Public Accountant and Accredited in Business Valuation but the bulk of his work is economic damages consulting and fraud which he considers the heart and soul of his business and far more interesting than regular accounting and tax work often associated with CPA’s by the general public. Currently Henry maintains a general consulting practice in Clinton, NJ where he engages in measuring economic damages, detecting fraudulent activities and valuing businesses while being recognized as an expert in these fields.

Fraudulent activities encompass both fraudulent financial statements by corporations and other entities, but also occupational fraud committed by the employees of the organization. Although famous fraudulent cases such as Enron and Bernie Madoff catch the public’s attention and wind up in Netflix documentaries, the overwhelming number of fraudulent cases take place in privately held small and medium size companies and may even involve family members.

And in today's digital era with the growing threat of sophisticated financial fraud being on the rise, Henry's work is more critical than ever. From employee theft to sophisticated cybercrimes, embezzlement, falsified financial records, misuse of company funds, or unauthorized transactions, businesses need to be more prepared than ever before. Whether it's analyzing business records, tracing missing funds, or identifying patterns of misconduct, the work must be navigated correctly and with exact precision.

When fraud escalates to legal action, Henry must also be ready to step into the courtroom and quite often he is testifying in court as an expert witness during depositions and trials that involve both economic damages and fraud.

But Henry's true passion isn't limited to forensic accounting. He was also a highly regarded tenured Associate Professor in the College of Business at Fairleigh Dickinson University where he taught accounting and auditing for 39 years. There he also served as the chairperson of the Department of Accounting and Associate Dean of the College.

A staunch advocate for education, he often reflects on those early days of his career in academia when he was educating and preparing young graduates to embark on professional careers. For Henry it's deeply personal. He made an impact on students that went far beyond the classroom walls, inspiring them to indulge in self-exploration, cultivate a success-oriented mindset, and unapologetically clarify their vision. But even though his full-time teaching days are behind him, his innovative approach to education remains intact and he wholeheartedly expresses how young people should continue to pursue a quality college education which he believes is the key to a successful and fulfilling life. Not only does college provide a platform to equip students with the most optimal knowledge and tools, explains Henry, it fosters critical thinking skills and an analytical mindset.

Over his extensive career, Henry has achieved significant milestones. He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and a Master’s degree in Finance along with his other licenses and accreditation. He was recognized by the New Jersey Society of CPA’s as the leading accounting educator in the State of New Jersey for his contributions to both accounting education and the field of public accounting. He regularly teaches in-house seminars at accounting firms and continuing legal and accounting education seminars.

Henry has also given a number of lectures on accounting, auditing, fraud and valuation matters to various organizations including public accounting firms, the Institute of Continuing Legal Education, and the NJSCPA. With a remarkable career, spanning decades, Henry exemplifies how his steadfast commitment to his work never waivers. In fact, retirement for him is not an option.

On his podcast interview with Jim Masters, he reflects on the notable accomplishments of his personal life as well as throughout his career. He will share some of his exciting cases. You will hear more of his wisdom, insights, and strategies that help you navigate today's rapidly changing environment.

