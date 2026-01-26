The Zenithian Trilogy Returns in the Remake Version of Dragon Quest Island

The Ancient Demon and the Guided Adventurers" Scheduled for April 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park “Anime Theme Park: Nijigen no Mori ” is easily accessible from Kansai International Airport, making it a convenient destination for both domestic and international visitors. At the well-known attraction “Dragon Quest Island,” located inside the park, it has been decided that the remake version “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Demon and the Guided Adventurers” will be held starting in April 2026, in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the “Dragon Quest” series and the 5th anniversary of “Dragon Quest Island”.In this remake version, an all-new “Subquests” will be added to the experience. In addition to the currently available experience, “Kandata’s Challenge!,” guests will be able to enjoy an original story through this new subquest. This attraction has been highly praised as a field RPG that allows guests to experience the world of “Dragon Quest” in real life -something previously only possible in the games- through a fusion of realistic structures such as castles, castle towns, forests, and temples with cutting-edge technology. One of the key appeals of this attraction is that, by updating the storyline, guests can enjoy a completely different narrative experience, making it fans of the Dragon Quest games will want to visit again and again.In addition, a special campaign is being planned to mark the final phase of the currently running revival version, “Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin.” Further details will be announced at a later date. Only at Nijigen no Mori can you fully immerse yourself in the world of the series through the fusion of games and attractions. Gather your companions and open the door to a brand-new adventure together.■Overview of Remake Version “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time”Title:Remake Version “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time”Opening:Scheduled for April 2026Location:2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (near Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F)Area:Dragon Quest Island area / approx. 8,000 square metersWebsite:Notes:The information listed above is current as of now and is subject to change.The latest updates will be announced on the official website and official social media accounts.Inquiries :Nijigen no Mori Co., Ltd. “Nijigen no Mori” Operations OfficeTel:+81-799-64-7061Website :■Overview of “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time”This field RPG attraction brings the world of “Dragon Quest” to life through a fusion of real-world environments and digital technology. Participants follow an original storyline, become the protagonist of the adventure themselves, and experience the world of “Dragon Quest” through their own journey. In addition to the main quest to search for the Golden Bracelet and the subquest “Kandata’s Challenge!”, newly added subquests allow guests to enjoy brand-new original stories.© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

