Poet and Empowered Christian Woman of Faith Nancian Hall Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancian Hall is an inspiring woman who has made God’s work her life’s work. She was born into a family of missionaries in Africa and raised both in and out of the US. Her extended family continued to accept mission trips around the world. She is now living part time near Anna Maria Island, Florida with her retired husband, where she has been a central figure at Roser Church. She credits her coworkers there as being awesome and supportive.

She has served as Co-President; and is currently serving again as Vice-President and a Spiritual Life Chair of The Women’s Guild. Hall spends her days writing devotions, leading prayers for those who are sick, discouraged, or just needing an extra lift. She also composes spiritual poetry and is hoping to have them turned into songs, sung by favorite artists and Christians like Dolly Parton, Bart Millard, or Amy Grant. She enjoys family time. She has four children, two grandchildren, and enjoys taking meditative walks.

As a youngster, Nancian did not immediately embrace God because of the lectures and fear instilled by a pastor who pounded his hand on the lectern and shouted messages about sin and repentance. When she attended a summer camp and heard the Easter Story and how Christ came to earth to spread his love, she finally accepted Him as her Savior. She has, as she jokes, been gung-ho for God ever since. Nancian also worked as a teacher while living in Indiana and then in Wisconsin.

Respectfully, she followed the new rules, not mentioning God in the classroom. However, if her young students asked her, she was available to hear their concerns and pray with them outside of school (of course with parental consent).

Nancian was born Nancy Ann Davis and chose to maintain her identity after marriage, which is how her name Nancian came about. Her father was a missionary doctor stationed in Africa at the time of her birth. She is on the Mission’s Board with the Florida church, and their World Ventures initiative is a way of helping those abroad while staying true to her roots.

The Women’s Guild is involved in fundraising efforts and also works together to sew quilts for Migrant Worker’s children. They also do social and fun activities, such as the annual Style Show, a fashion event which has 100 seats that sell out year after year. Nancian and her friends will be modelling in it this Spring.

Nancian gets very enthused by leading prayers (many of which are spontaneous) for people who are aging and need support. She calls it fixing what’s broken and wove that idea into one of the poems she wrote, Carpenter Meets Carpenter. It pays homage to a community member who worked as a builder and when he passed on, Jesus was there with a hammer to escort him to heaven, where there were many mansions to be built.

Nancian also wrote a poem for a neighbor who lost their home to a terrible fire. It includes the line “When things turn to ashes and it seems all hope is gone, turn to Jesus.” “It goes on to remind us that seeds of strength are in the ashes of each trial that we bear.

Nancian has been touched by angels and found strength in God so many times and for so many years. She pours the comfort she feels into words of solace for others. Nancian copyrights some of her poems with the Library of Congress and had several published where they were displayed and sold at Red Mill in Wisconsin as greeting cards and plaques. In appearing on the podcast, she will share her poems and hopes to get more recognition for her devotional lines from music icons.

She was recognized as one of the Empowering Women by Close Up Rado, for being such an uplifting force for her church and community. Nancian Hall was similarly recognized last year by other media such as Women of Power magazine. She is involved in the Anna Maria Garden Club too.

“I see the light of God in everyone. I want people to see that in themselves and those around them. I want them to know that growing up poor or being sick or deaf can turn out okay. I want them to know that we are all born to use our voice and make a difference.”

She certainly has made a difference, and it deserves high praise.

