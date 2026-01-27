Value Capital Funding Celebrates 8 Years of Helping Small Business Owners Regain Financial Control

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month marks the eighth anniversary of Value Capital Funding , a family-run financial services firm that has spent eight years helping small business owners across the United States regain financial control through transparent, judgment-free MCA debt restructuring solutions. Founded in 2018, the family-run firm has helped resolve more than $100 million in small-business debt, often reducing daily MCA payments by 50-75%.The milestone reflects Value Capital Funding’s continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurs facing mounting daily withdrawals, cash flow pressure, and limited access to traditional financing. By restructuring or refinancing MCA agreements, the firm helps business owners replace multiple daily or weekly deductions with more manageable payment structures that support long-term stability.“Eight years represents thousands of conversations with business owners who felt overwhelmed and unsure where to turn,” said Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Debt Consultant at Value Capital Funding. “We built this company to provide honest answers, clear options, and a path forward.”Value Capital Funding was founded by Barry Kornfeld alongside his brother Jeff Kornfeld and Barry’s wife Ferne Kornfeld. As a family-owned firm, the leadership team brings decades of combined experience in finance, mortgage lending, and client advocacy, allowing them to guide clients through complex MCA arrangements with clarity and care.“Many of our clients come to us feeling embarrassed or isolated because of their debt,” said Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Debt Consultant. “A big part of our work is reminding business owners that seeking help is not a failure. It is a practical step toward protecting what they have built.”Jeff Kornfeld, Principal and Finance Consultant, added:“Daily MCA payments can quickly suffocate a business’s cash flow. Our focus is on creating realistic solutions that give owners breathing room and a chance to plan for the future.”The anniversary comes at a time when small businesses continue to face rising operating costs, tighter margins, and economic uncertainty. Value Capital Funding’s mission remains focused on education, empathy, and effective debt relief strategies that help entrepreneurs move forward with clarity and stability.“We are proud of what we have built over the past eight years,” Barry Kornfeld added. “But more importantly, we are proud of the businesses we have helped keep open and the owners we have helped regain control.”About Value Capital FundingFounded in 2018, Value Capital Funding is a family-owned financial services firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company specializes in MCA debt restructuring, refinancing, and consolidation for small business owners nationwide. With more than $100 million in business debt resolved, Value Capital Funding provides fast, transparent, and judgment-free financial relief to help entrepreneurs protect their businesses and move forward with confidence.

