TARDOC Reimbursement Unlocks Major Outpatient Market Opportunity for the LiMAx® Test in Switzerland

LiMAx - quantifying functional liver capacity

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humedics announces a major commercial milestone with the implementation of the new Swiss outpatient tariff system TARDOC on January 1, 2026. For the first time, the LiMAx test, a quantitative, real‑time liver function test, is now fully reimbursed in the outpatient setting in Switzerland. This reimbursement decision establishes a predictable, cost‑covering pathway for outpatient use and significantly expands the test’s accessible market, creating a strong platform for accelerated adoption and revenue growth.With Switzerland becoming the first country to enable full outpatient reimbursement for LiMAx, Humedics gains a strategic foothold for broader European market penetration.A Scalable Outpatient Revenue Model Now EnabledAn independent economic analysis commissioned by Humedics confirms that the LiMAxtest is reimbursable under TARDOC at approximately €970 per test, including all associated medical services. Under the previous tariff system, outpatient deployment was economically unattractive or not viable. The shift to a cost‑covering tariff fundamentally changes the commercial dynamics:• Outpatient use becomes financially viable and predictable• Hospitals, specialist clinics, and private practices gain investment security• A new high‑volume, decentralized market segment opens for LiMAxThe reimbursement clarity and economic stability of TARDOC lay the foundation for scalable adoption in both established liver centers and emerging outpatient providers.Strong Strategic Advantages for Providers and PayersThe TARDOC reimbursement framework enables healthcare providers to integrate LiMAxmore widely into routine care, driven by clear economic and clinical advantages:• Transparent and adequate remuneration aligned with actual resource use• Optimized resource allocation through targeted use of advanced diagnostics• Reduction of complications and downstream treatment costs• Support for outpatient care models, relieving inpatient budgets• Improved financial predictability for providers offering innovative diagnosticsPrecise assessment of liver function enables earlier and better‑informed clinical decisions in surgery, oncology, hepatology, and pharmacotherapy – directly improving patient pathways and reducing avoidable expenses.LiMAx: A Clinically Proven Technology with Strong Economic ImpactThe LiMAx(Liver Maximum Capacity) test is the only non‑invasive diagnostic that measures dynamic liver function quantitatively in real time. Its ability to support surgical planning, and improve risk stratification creates a clear medical and economic value proposition. By enabling better treatment decisions early in the care pathway, LiMAxsupports:• Avoidance of post‑operative complications• Reduction of length of stay• Prevention of ineffective treatment strategies• More efficient resource utilization across care settingsThis positions LiMAxas a high‑value diagnostic tool in modern, value‑based healthcare systems.TARDOC as a Catalyst for Innovation and Market ExpansionApproved by the Swiss Federal Council in April 2025, TARDOC replaces the outdated TARMED system and introduces a modern reimbursement structure that reflects complexity, time, and real resource consumption. For Humedics, this regulatory advancement is a commercial acceleration trigger, enabling rapid outpatient scaling across Switzerland and providing a replicable model for other European healthcare systems.“The implementation of TARDOC is a turning point for Humedics and for the adoption of the LiMAxtest. For the first time, outpatient providers in Switzerland can deploy LiMAxwith full and predictable reimbursement, unlocking a significant new market segment. This milestone strengthens our commercial trajectory, accelerates our expansion strategy, and confirms the growing recognition of functional liver diagnostics in modern healthcare. With Switzerland leading the way, we expect further momentum as other European systems move toward similar reimbursement frameworks,” stated Dr. Chalom Sayada, Chief Executive Officer, HumedicsAbout HumedicsHumedics develops and commercializes the LiMAxtest, the first real‑time quantitative liver function diagnostic, enabling precise clinical decision‑making in surgery, hepatology, oncology, and supporting drug therapy management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.