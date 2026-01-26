Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of the State of Israel

On January 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

During the conversation, the recent meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel, held in Davos a few days earlier, was fondly recalled. It was noted that issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed during that meeting.

Emphasis was placed on the successful development of relations between the two countries in various areas, including economic, trade, energy, tourism, and other fields. Cooperation in agriculture, water resources management, high technologies, and artificial intelligence was highlighted. The contribution of reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels to deepening cooperation was also noted.

The sides also underscored the role of the intergovernmental commission, with particular mention of the recent holding of its next session.

Gideon Sa’ar stated that he was accompanied on this visit by a large delegation of representatives of the business community. He noted that the Azerbaijan–Israel Business Forum, to be held during the visit, would contribute to the development of economic and trade ties between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the state-level care shown toward the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.