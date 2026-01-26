INNOVATION CITY AND TIKTOK ANNOUNCE A GLOBAL FIRST: THE WORLD’S FIRST AI-POWERED TIKTOK LIVE CREATOR STUDIO

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation City and TikTok Launch the World’s First AI-Powered TikTok LIVE Creator Studio in Ras Al KhaimahRas Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Innovation City and TikTok have announced the development of the world’s first AI-powered TikTok LIVE Creator Studio, to be established in Ras Al Khaimah. The studio is designed to provide creators with tools for content production, live broadcasting, and audience engagement enhanced by artificial intelligence.The project is part of a broader initiative to support the growing global creator economy and to position Ras Al Khaimah as a hub for digital innovation. The studio will integrate AI-driven content optimization, real-time analytics, adaptive production environments, and live commerce capabilities, offering creators a new set of resources for content development and distribution.“This partnership is about providing creators with advanced tools to expand the possibilities of digital content,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City. “We aim to create an environment where creativity and technology come together to support the next generation of digital innovation.”TikTok’s collaboration with Innovation City reflects the platform’s commitment to empowering creators globally. “Our goal is to support creators with environments and technologies that help them reach their audiences more effectively,” said Wael Seiffedine, Head of Marketing at TikTok LIVE.The AI-powered TikTok LIVE Creator Studio is expected to welcome creators from around the world, offering opportunities for experimentation, content production, and live engagement at scale.About Innovation CityInnovation City is a UAE-based free-zone and technology ecosystem supporting companies across AI, Web3, digital assets, gaming, robotics, advanced mobility, healthtech, and other emerging technologies. The hub enables companies to establish and scale operations in the UAE and internationally.

