Take The Pledge

Renew Democracy 250 is calling on all Americans to personally pledge to defend American democracy and Constitution no matter what their political affiliation

This is not a policy statement, or a fundraiser. Its purpose is intentionally simple and to the point…tell Congress to defend America’s democratic and Constitutional system of government.” — Steve Tobia, Campaign Chair

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:

Steve Tobia (818) 429-2479

SFTobia@RenewDemocracy250.com



NATIONAL “TAKE THE PLEDGE” DAY THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Americans Being Asked to Support Democracy & Constitution No Matter What Political Affiliation

Renew Democracy 250 (RD250) is launching “TAKE THE PLEDGE,” on Thursday, January 29 calling on all Americans to personally pledge to defend American democracy and Constitution no matter what their political affiliation.

According to Steve Tobia, Campaign Chair of TAKE THE PLEDGE Campaign, “With the barrage of polarizing political issues, we cannot forget one thing…we should NEVER bring into question, debate or allow destruction of our democratic system of government that has guided us over the last 250 years.”

RD250 states “This is not a policy statement, or a fundraiser. Its purpose is intentionally simple and to the point…tell Congress to defend America’s democratic and Constitutional system of government."

“I pledge to be an engaged citizen, committed to defending and protecting the principles of democracy regardless of my political beliefs, I pledge to reject authoritarianism in all its forms and will oppose any efforts that deny our rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.”

Tobia states, “Don’t sit on the sidelines. Be a true American patriot and defend our democracy and constitution. Go online to RenewDemocracy250.com and Take The Pledge.”

Take The Pledge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.